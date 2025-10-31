EXCLUSIVE: Abertay University probe as lecturer’s speech at protest held by group questioning rape convictions revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Abertay University probe as lecturer’s speech at protest held by group questioning rape convictions revealed

Dr Stuart Waiton, whose university class hosted a Justice for Innocent Men Scotland talk this week, spoke at a protest held by the group that questions rape convictions.

Dr Stuart Waiton speaking at a Jims protest. Image: Supplied
Dr Stuart Waiton speaking at a Jims protest. Image: Supplied
By Lindsey Hamilton

The Abertay University lecturer whose class hosted a talk from a controversial men’s rights group that questions rape convictions spoke at one of their protests earlier this year.

Footage from the Justice For Innocent Men Scotland (Jims) demonstration outside Holyrood on September 9 shows sociology and criminology expert Dr Stuart Waiton claiming Scotland has a “victim justice system” rather than a criminal justice system.

The Courier has also learned the university has launched an investigation into why an unapproved speaker session with Jims campaigner Marsha Sturgeon took place.

On Thursday night, principal Liz Bacon addressed the backlash.

‘Retraumatised’

We told earlier in the day how Ms Sturgeon’s speech had sparked outrage.

The group says it supports men who it claims have been “falsely accused” of rape or sexual assault, including those who it believes have already been convicted “wrongfully”, and campaigns against the “misuse of corroboration laws”.

But rape survivors say they have felt “retraumatised” after the campaigners – who deny harassing victims – were given a platform to speak to fourth-year criminology students.

In a clip from their recent protest shared by Jims on Facebook, Dr Waiton says: “Scotland no longer has a criminal justice system, it has a victim justice system.

“This is something that we are meant to be proud of.”

He continues: “The criminal justice system around the world has become geared to focusing on the victim.

Dr Stuart Waiton speaking outside Holyrood. Image: Supplied

“The problem is that in a rape case there is no victim until the verdict.

“If you call someone a victim before the verdict you are undermining justice.”

Ms Sturgeon’s lecture this week made claims about “feminist lobbying that now shapes policing and prosecution culture”.

She alleged that there are “innocent men in prison, families broken, communities destroyed”.

Her talk has been criticised by some Abertay University students, Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley and rape survivor Ellie Wilson, who campaigns for justice reform.

‘Pet projects of lecturers’

Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick said: “I am glad to see Abertay University are investigating how this group were given a platform.

“Academic freedom must come with responsibility and encouraging debate is not the same as amplifying harmful narratives.”

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “This is a troubling incident for many students, staff and the wider community.

“Let’s be clear on the facts – in recent years, conviction rates for rape cases have been the lowest for any crime type in Scotland.

“All too often, women who have suffered dreadful abuse are not believed and the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are not brought to justice.

“Abertay University is now investigating the circumstances of this event, and rightly so.

“It is clear that this is in no way representative of an outstanding university, whose staff and students do exemplary work and conduct themselves respectfully.”

The Abertay University building. Image: Abertay University

North East Scotland Green MSP Maggie Chapman, also Dundee University rector, said: “Universities, rightly, explore a wide range of views. However, it’s important these views are always academically rigorous and well evidenced.

“They can’t just be the pet projects of individual lecturers using their position of power to push questionable fringe ideas on their students.”

The Courier approached Dr Waiton on Thursday but the lecturer said he was “not interested”.

We have asked him to comment on his appearance at the Jims protest.

A spokesperson for the Abertay University said: “This speaker session was not approved by the senior management team and the group’s views do not reflect those of the university.

Marsha Sturgeon from Justice for Innocent Men Scotland giving a lecture at Abertay University. Image: Jims/Facebook

“The university is fully committed to safeguarding our staff and students and supporting anyone affected by gender-based violence, backed by our engagement in local and national initiatives such as the Equally Safe in Higher Education toolkit and 16 Days of Action on GBV, in addition to our online reporting site where anonymous disclosures can be made.

“It is essential that anyone who has experienced rape or sexual abuse is able to speak out without fear of harassment and we do not condone any actions which may prevent that.”

University to ‘review’ speaker approval processes

They added: “The speaker session was linked to a criminology module where students were required to critically explore criminal justice systems.

“We believe it is vital that our students are given opportunities to engage with challenging or controversial views and that we have a responsibility to equip them with the academic and critical thinking skillsets required to confront difficult issues in order to drive positive social change.

“We recognise that this matter has caused concern and we will be reviewing our speaker approval processes going forward.”

Jims said: “We knew that our visits to Abertay University would spark debate.

“For too long, discussion around false accusations, wrongful convictions, and men’s experiences in the justice system has been treated as untouchable.

“Jims will continue bringing these issues into academic spaces where young people can challenge ideas openly and learn to balance rights, fairness, and truth.

“We want to thank Dr Waiton for allowing us this opportunity and we encourage all of you to reach out to the principal and show your support for Dr Waiton.”

