Three weeks of closures and lane restrictions planned for A9 near Dunblane

More than three weeks of roadworks are planned for a section of the A9 near Dunblane.

Amey has announced it will undertake drainage and road safety improvements on the southbound carriageway.

The £550,000 project will deliver new barriers from the B8033/Kinbuck junction to the A820/Doune Road junction.

The project is scheduled to take place between Monday November 10 and Friday December 5.

During this period, there will be lane restrictions between the B8033 junction and the A820 junction.

There will also be full overnight closures of the A9 southbound carriageway between 7.30pm and 6.30am on Monday 10th November and Friday 21st November.

Traffic management will be in place as follows:

Monday November 10 – Friday November 21

Overnight road closure between 7.30pm and 6.30am from the B8033/Kinbuck junction to A820/Doune Road junction.

Traffic can take the off slip at the B8033 junction, continuing through Dunblane, via Perth Road and Stirling Road.

A9 and M9 can then be accessed from the Keir Roundabout.

Monday November 10 – Saturday November 22

24/7 lane one restriction, starting at 9.30am on November 10, ending at 6.30am on November 22.

Monday November 24 – Friday December 5 (Weeknights only)

Overnight lane one restriction between 7.30pm and 6.30am

Amey has reminded drivers that the works could be cancelled or rescheduled due to poor weather.