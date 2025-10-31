EXCLUSIVE: Every Forfar skip site bin bag to be checked as more details of recycling pilot scheme revealed

Angus Council say the contents of EVERY bin bag at Forfar skip site will be checked as part of the latest bid to drive up recycling rates.

On Wednesday, waste chiefs revealed Angus is to become the first authority in Scotland to introduce a recycling centre sorting station.

The black bag checks are part of the pilot initiative being launched in Forfar from Monday November 10.

Its aim is to stop material which could be recycled from going to landfill.

Data suggests that could be almost half the contents of bin bags chucked in Angus skips.

Clothes, small electrical items and household recycling are all commonplace.

It has now been confirmed Forfar centre users will have to open every bag and container bound for the general waste skip.

More details of the plan emerged after the council rejected a suggestion folk could be told to take their rubbish home and sift our recyclable material.

However, it seems rule-breakers could still be turned away.

A spokesperson said: “They will be supported at a sorting station at the site to do this.

“Or they can take their waste home and do it or do it before they get to the site.

“They will not be told to take it home if they are willing to sort their materials on site.

“All visitors are already asked to follow the site rules around right stuff, right skip and can use the site providing they follow these rules.

“This pilot helps to enforce these rules.”

Council Q&A on black bag pilot project

The council also provided answers to a number of other questions around the pilot.

Q. How will bags and containers be checked? Is it a random selection or will all bags bound for general waste have to be opened?

A. All bags and containers taken to the non-recyclable skip will be checked.

Q. Will staff only provide advice and not handle any material being brought to the recycling centre?

A. Staff will be on hand to support people to sort their waste correctly. They already do this, but this takes it a stage further. They will not handle waste but will advise where it should go.

Q. Is there any additional staffing for this initiative and do you have a figure on how much the pilot is costing?

A. The cost for the pilot is being fully funded by Zero Waste Scotland.

The latest move is part of Angus’s ambition to restore the authority’s position at the top of Scotland’s recycling league.

A decade ago it was the country’s best recycling council.

It also says it will save money which can be spent on frontline services such as education and the elderly.

Black bag checks have operated successfully in Wales and parts of England for some time.

News of the recycling pilot has generated a large amount of local debate.

