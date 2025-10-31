EXCLUSIVE: Every Forfar skip site bin bag to be checked as more details of recycling pilot scheme revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Every Forfar skip site bin bag to be checked as more details of recycling pilot scheme revealed

From next month Angus Council will become the first in Scotland to instal an on-site waste sorting station in an effort to drive up recycling rates.

By Graham Brown
Forfar will lead the way with a recycling pilot from next month. Image: Google
Angus Council say the contents of EVERY bin bag at Forfar skip site will be checked as part of the latest bid to drive up recycling rates.

On Wednesday, waste chiefs revealed Angus is to become the first authority in Scotland to introduce a recycling centre sorting station.

The black bag checks are part of the pilot initiative being launched in Forfar from Monday November 10.

Its aim is to stop material which could be recycled from going to landfill.

Data suggests that could be almost half the contents of bin bags chucked in Angus skips.

Clothes, small electrical items and household recycling are all commonplace.

It has now been confirmed Forfar centre users will have to open every bag and container bound for the general waste skip.

Forfar recycling centre
Forfar recycling centre on Queenswell Road will pilot the black bag scheme. Image: Google

More details of the plan emerged after the council rejected a suggestion folk could be told to take their rubbish home and sift our recyclable material.

However, it seems rule-breakers could still be turned away.

A spokesperson said: “They will be supported at a sorting station at the site to do this.

“Or they can take their waste home and do it or do it before they get to the site.

“They will not be told to take it home if they are willing to sort their materials on site.

“All visitors are already asked to follow the site rules around right stuff, right skip and can use the site providing they follow these rules.

“This pilot helps to enforce these rules.”

Council Q&A on black bag pilot project

The council also provided answers to a number of other questions around the pilot.

Q. How will bags and containers be checked? Is it a random selection or will all bags bound for general waste have to be opened?

A. All bags and containers taken to the non-recyclable skip will be checked.

Q. Will staff only provide advice and not handle any material being brought to the recycling centre?

A. Staff will be on hand to support people to sort their waste correctly. They already do this, but this takes it a stage further. They will not handle waste but will advise where it should go.

Q. Is there any additional staffing for this initiative and do you have a figure on how much the pilot is costing?

A. The cost for the pilot is being fully funded by Zero Waste Scotland.

The latest move is part of Angus’s ambition to restore the authority’s position at the top of Scotland’s recycling league.

A decade ago it was the country’s best recycling council.

It also says it will save money which can be spent on frontline services such as education and the elderly.

Black bag checks have operated successfully in Wales and parts of England for some time.

News of the recycling pilot has generated a large amount of local debate.
We would love to hear what you think of the proposal in the comments section below.

 

Conversation