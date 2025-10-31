Community urged to take part in mass St Andrews sea dip to kick off Movember

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community urged to take part in mass St Andrews sea dip to kick off Movember

Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie will be doing a dip a day throughout November to raise awareness of men's mental health.

By Claire Warrender
Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles of Wild Scottish Sauna
Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles will swim in the North Sea every day in November. Image: Supplied by Wild Scottish Sauna

Fife sauna founders are doing a dip a day in November to help raise awareness of men’s mental health.

Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie will start their challenge on Saturday by joining students and other swimmers on St Andrews West Sands at the crack of dawn.

The pair, who opened Wild Scottish Sauna in 2023, say the weekend winter swimrise will kick off Movember – a national men’s health fundraising campaign.

Last year's swimrise in St Andrews.
A summer swimrise in St Andrews was less chilly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And they hope as many people as possible will join them on their daily North Sea dips.

They are supporting St Andrews University students Fabian Thies and Dylan Ellins, who will be completing the chilly challenge for the second time.

Jamie said: “We decided we would join them this year by doing a dip a day.

“We wanted to support men because we know fewer men use saunas and swim in the sea, which both have mental health benefits.

“Jayne and I both have men in our lives who are affected by their mental health.

“So we’re starting by inviting the community to take part in a mass sea dook.

“Anybody who’s in the area can come along and join in.”

Free saunas for Movember

Jamie and Jayne are passionate advocates of the health benefits of saunas and cold water swimming.

They now operate five Finnish-style wood-fired saunas, all beside water to allow people to combine the two.

On Saturday they will be joined by members of men’s swimming group the Dooking Dudes, who will then host their own event on Sunday.

And they will then offer up one free sauna session a day throughout November for any man who would like to try it.

“We’re opening every day in November, including Tuesdays when we’re normally closed,” Jamie said.

“The free social sessions will give people a chance to talk and offer support.”

Jamie and Jayne don’t have a fundraising page but are encouraging people to donate to Fabian and Dylan’s North Sea Mo Bros page.

“For us it’s more about a talking point and opening a conversation,” Jamie added.

Saturday’s St Andrews swimrise dook starts at 7am from the West Sands sauna.

Conversation