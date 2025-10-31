Community urged to take part in mass St Andrews sea dip to kick off Movember

Fife sauna founders are doing a dip a day in November to help raise awareness of men’s mental health.

Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie will start their challenge on Saturday by joining students and other swimmers on St Andrews West Sands at the crack of dawn.

The pair, who opened Wild Scottish Sauna in 2023, say the weekend winter swimrise will kick off Movember – a national men’s health fundraising campaign.

And they hope as many people as possible will join them on their daily North Sea dips.

They are supporting St Andrews University students Fabian Thies and Dylan Ellins, who will be completing the chilly challenge for the second time.

Jamie said: “We decided we would join them this year by doing a dip a day.

“We wanted to support men because we know fewer men use saunas and swim in the sea, which both have mental health benefits.

“Jayne and I both have men in our lives who are affected by their mental health.

“So we’re starting by inviting the community to take part in a mass sea dook.

“Anybody who’s in the area can come along and join in.”

Free saunas for Movember

Jamie and Jayne are passionate advocates of the health benefits of saunas and cold water swimming.

They now operate five Finnish-style wood-fired saunas, all beside water to allow people to combine the two.

On Saturday they will be joined by members of men’s swimming group the Dooking Dudes, who will then host their own event on Sunday.

And they will then offer up one free sauna session a day throughout November for any man who would like to try it.

“We’re opening every day in November, including Tuesdays when we’re normally closed,” Jamie said.

“The free social sessions will give people a chance to talk and offer support.”

Jamie and Jayne don’t have a fundraising page but are encouraging people to donate to Fabian and Dylan’s North Sea Mo Bros page.

“For us it’s more about a talking point and opening a conversation,” Jamie added.

Saturday’s St Andrews swimrise dook starts at 7am from the West Sands sauna.