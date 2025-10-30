Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash on A9 near Perth

The A9 near Perth has reopened after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the Tibbermore junction between Auchterarder and the Broxden Roundabout just after 3.30pm on Thursday.

Both lanes were initially closed for drivers, with the outside lane reopening just before 5pm.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road was fully reopen at 5.30pm, with no further delays expected.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for further information.