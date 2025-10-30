News Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash on A9 near Perth The road between Tibbermore and the Broxden Roundabout was closed for nearly two hours. By Finn Nixon October 30 2025, 3:44pm October 30 2025, 3:44pm Share Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash on A9 near Perth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5362276/a9-closed-northbound-near-perth-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services were called to a stretch of the A9 at Tibbermore near Perth. Image: Google Maps The A9 near Perth has reopened after a two-vehicle crash. Emergency services were called to the crash near the Tibbermore junction between Auchterarder and the Broxden Roundabout just after 3.30pm on Thursday. Both lanes were initially closed for drivers, with the outside lane reopening just before 5pm. Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road was fully reopen at 5.30pm, with no further delays expected. Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for further information.
