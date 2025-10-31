18-year-old SNP candidate wins pivotal Stirling East by-election

Josh Martin Fyvie has won Stirling East’s by-election, making him Stirling Council’s newest member.

The candidate’s decisive win brings the number of SNP Stirling councillors to 10 and signals a key moment for the future of Stirling Council.

The SNP now holds just one seat fewer than Labour and the Conservatives’ combined majority of 11.

It means the two remaining councillors, one Green and one independent, will likely make the final call on council decisions going forward.

Mr Fyvie told The Courier his party intends to take control of Stirling Council with support, suggesting a deal will be struck between the SNP and the Green and independent councillors.

What were the Stirling East by-election results?

Thursday’s Stirling East by-election, called to replace former long-standing Conservative councillor Bryan Flannagan, used a single transferable vote system, meaning voters ranked candidates on preference.

The electorate was 8,662 and the number of ballot papers received was 2,250.

Voter turnout was 26% and the first preference results were as follows:

James Corbett (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) – 147

Yvonne Dickson (Scottish Labour Party) – 530

William Docherty (Reform UK) – 517

Josh Martin Fyvie (Scottish National Party) – 808

William Galloway (Scottish Liberal Democrats) – 79

Marie Stadtler (Scottish Greens) – 141

Who is Josh Martin Fyvie?

Stirling East’s newest councillor is 18 years old – though soon to turn 19 – and is studying law at the University of Stirling.

Originally from Grangemouth, Mr Fyvie told The Courier he believes he may be the youngest elected representative in the UK.

Of his victory, he said: “It’s not sunk in yet, but I’m feeling really happy.”

According to Mr Fyvie, Stirling’s SNP group now plans to take power from the current minority Labour leadership.

He said: “My understanding is we’ve shifted control of the council.

“The people have had their voice heard, but this time the Labour Party cannot ignore it.”

He added: “We’ll be looking to move forward with support.”

Who are the other Stirling East councillors?

Mr Fyvie will now join Gerry McLaughlan and Willie Ferguson in representing Stirling East, meaning all councillors for the ward are SNP members.

Mr Ferguson won a by-election there less than a year ago, in December 2024.

He replaced Labour’s Chris Kane, former Stirling Council leader, after Mr Kane resigned as a councillor following his election as MP for Stirling and Strathallan.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook