Abertay University principal breaks silence on lecture by controversial group that questions rape convictions

The principal of Abertay University has broken her silence over a lecture to students by a controversial group that questions rape convictions.

Professor Liz Bacon, who is also the vice-chancellor, has issued a joint statement on the row with student president Carla De Brito and two university directors.

It comes after the university came under fire from students, rape survivors and campaigners for allowing the group Justice for Innocent Men Scotland (Jims) to lecture fourth-year criminology students on Tuesday.

The speech was given by Jims campaigner Marsha Sturgeon, to a class run by sociology and criminology lecturer Dr Stuart Waiton.

The group claims to support men it believes have been “wrongfully” convicted of rape or sexual assault, making claims that “feminist lobbying… now shapes policing and prosecution culture”, and claiming that there are “innocent men in prison” due to certain pieces of evidence not being admissible in trials.

However, survivors of sexual abuse say they have been left feeling “disgusted” and “retraumatised” by the group being given a platform, accusing Jims of “victim-blaming”.

They also say Jims “does not represent those wrongfully convicted but men found guilty of rape beyond a reasonable doubt”.

Prof Bacon’s statement, released on Thursday night, came out just hours after Abertay told The Courier it would not be saying anything more on the matter.

Abertay University principal ‘directly addresses’ lecture row with students

Prof Bacon said: “It is important for me to be clear from the outset that the views expressed by Jims do not reflect those of Abertay University and that this speaker was not approved by senior management.

“We are reviewing our external speaker approval processes as a result, and I want to also directly address this matter with you, recognising that it has caused concern for students and staff and also in the wider community.

“An investigation into the issues raised on this matter has already begun.

“While we will always champion free speech within the law, academic freedom and the right of any group to respectfully campaign for change, it is clear that the language, content and general approach publicly promoted by members of Jims is not in alignment with our strategic values statement to be both inclusive and caring, or our commitment to fostering an environment where disclosures of gender-based violence can be freely reported.

“The university is fully committed to safeguarding our staff and students and to supporting anyone affected by gender-based violence (GBV).

“This is backed up by our engagement in local and national initiatives such as the Equally Safe in Higher Education toolkit and 16 Days of Action on GBV, in addition to our online Tell Us reporting site, where anonymous disclosures can be made.

“To be clear, it is essential that anyone who has experienced rape or sexual abuse is able to speak out without fear of harassment and we do not condone any actions which may prevent that.

“We live in a highly polarised time, where context and nuance are crucial to understanding controversial issues.

“It is therefore worth clarifying that the Jims speaker session was linked to a criminology module where students were required to critically explore criminal justice systems.

“It is my firm belief that all students must be given appropriate opportunities to engage with a range of challenging or controversial views and that a core function of any university must be to equip students with the academic and critical thinking skillsets required to confront difficult issues and drive positive social change.

“Freedom of speech within the law is, of course, a right, but with that comes a responsibility for accuracy and respect.

“I’m hugely proud of the safe, welcoming and inclusive environment that Abertay is renowned for, and I hope that this message goes some way to clarifying the university’s position on this matter.”

Student president says

Meanwhile, a statement signed by Carla De Brito, student president, James Nicholson, the university’s director of student and academic services, and Eilidh Fraser, director of people and culture, said: “We are issuing a joint message of support to ensure that those in the Abertay community who are affected by the current situation related to Jims know where to go for support and find someone to talk to.

“Gender-based violence has a devastating impact and is something that can affect anyone, whether that’s a survivor with lived experience, a family member, a friend, or a colleague.

“We are fortunate to have a strong and collaborative support network available through our services here on campus, through Abertay Students’ Association and through our city partners.

“We would encourage anyone who needs help to get in touch to discuss their concerns.

“The university and Abertay Students’ Association are committed to rebuilding trust in our community and will commit to working together to highlight and respond to GBV.

“The information below provides a list of routes to support and how to make contact with the various groups and organisations involved in supporting staff and students.

“We know that the Abertay community is a supportive, welcoming and resilient one, so please don’t be afraid to make contact if you feel you need to.”

A range of support is available to students who have experienced sexual abuse or who have concerns, with details set out in the statement on the Abertay website.