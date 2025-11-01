Marti Pellow to headline Pitlochry festival’s new Friday night slot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marti Pellow to headline Pitlochry festival’s new Friday night slot

The former Wet Wet Wet frontman will top the Friday night bill at Heartland Festival next June.

By Morag Lindsay
Marti Pellow singing on stage
Marti Pellow will perform in Pitlochry. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Heartland Festival organisers have secured a Scottish pop legend to headline their new Friday night slot.

Former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow will top the bill in Pitlochry on June 26.

The Love Is All Around singer will join a stellar line-up for Heartland’s three-day celebration of Scottish music and culture in 2026.

Skipinnish and Peat & Diesel have already been confirmed as headliners on the Saturday and Sunday.

Marti Pellow singing on stage in zebra print jacket and sunglasses
Marti Pellow will bring star power to Heartland festival in Pitlochry. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Heartland Festival will stretch across three days for the first time next summer.

Launched in 2024, the Pitlochry gathering has quickly grown to become Scotland’s third biggest music festival and a valuable platform for new and established talent.

Marti Pellow Pitlochry show will be night to remember

Marti Pellow is still best remembered as the frontman of Wet Wet Wet.

The band formed in Clydebank in 1982 and sold more than 15 albums and singles worldwide.

Their biggest hit, Love Is All Around, spent 15 weeks at number one in 1994.

Four members of Wet Wet Wet, including Marti Pellow
Wet Wet Wet were one of the biggest bands to come out of Scotland.

Now a solo artist, Pellow is regarded as one of the iconic voices of British pop.

Heartland Festival boss Graham Howie said: “We are delighted to welcome Marti Pellow to Pitlochry, and it will be a great way to kick start what is going to be an amazing three days.

“Marti is a big name in the UK and around the world, especially among his fans here in Scotland.

“This is going to be one of those nights to remember for sure.”

Large crowd in front of main stage with Pitlochry mountains and forests behind
Music fans turned out in force for the second Heartland Festival this summer. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Revellers enjoying Heartland Festival in 2024, including small boy on man's shoulders.
Heartland Festival has been celebrated for its family-friendly atmosphere. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An Evening With Marti Pellow will also feature support from Fife singer Cammy Barnes and rising stars Billy Reekie and Katie Nicoll.

Tickets for the Friday night show are on sale now, priced £39 for adults and £19 for 13-17 year-olds. Under-13s go free.

Weekend tickets for Saturday and Sunday are also available from the Heartland Festival website.

Other acts confirmed for the weekend include The Skids, Starsailor, Torridon and Perth band The Crom.

Heartland Festival organisers released new figures this week which showed 16,000 music fans attended this summer’s event, generating more than £2 million for the local economy.

Conversation