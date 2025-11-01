Marti Pellow to headline Pitlochry festival’s new Friday night slot

Heartland Festival organisers have secured a Scottish pop legend to headline their new Friday night slot.

Former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow will top the bill in Pitlochry on June 26.

The Love Is All Around singer will join a stellar line-up for Heartland’s three-day celebration of Scottish music and culture in 2026.

Skipinnish and Peat & Diesel have already been confirmed as headliners on the Saturday and Sunday.

Heartland Festival will stretch across three days for the first time next summer.

Launched in 2024, the Pitlochry gathering has quickly grown to become Scotland’s third biggest music festival and a valuable platform for new and established talent.

Marti Pellow Pitlochry show will be night to remember

Marti Pellow is still best remembered as the frontman of Wet Wet Wet.

The band formed in Clydebank in 1982 and sold more than 15 albums and singles worldwide.

Their biggest hit, Love Is All Around, spent 15 weeks at number one in 1994.

Now a solo artist, Pellow is regarded as one of the iconic voices of British pop.

Heartland Festival boss Graham Howie said: “We are delighted to welcome Marti Pellow to Pitlochry, and it will be a great way to kick start what is going to be an amazing three days.

“Marti is a big name in the UK and around the world, especially among his fans here in Scotland.

“This is going to be one of those nights to remember for sure.”

An Evening With Marti Pellow will also feature support from Fife singer Cammy Barnes and rising stars Billy Reekie and Katie Nicoll.

Tickets for the Friday night show are on sale now, priced £39 for adults and £19 for 13-17 year-olds. Under-13s go free.

Weekend tickets for Saturday and Sunday are also available from the Heartland Festival website.

Other acts confirmed for the weekend include The Skids, Starsailor, Torridon and Perth band The Crom.

Heartland Festival organisers released new figures this week which showed 16,000 music fans attended this summer’s event, generating more than £2 million for the local economy.