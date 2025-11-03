Care round-up: Carnoustie care worker struck off and Forfar nurse quits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: Carnoustie care worker struck off and Forfar nurse quits

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ben MacDonald
Braehill Lodge in Carnoustie.
A care worker being struck off after his actions at Carnoustie's Braehill Lodge features in this week's round-up. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

This week’s care round-up includes a Carnoustie care worker who has been struck off after “dragging” a vulnerable patient into a bathroom.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas, including wellbeing, leadership and staffing, on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Meanwhile, the SSSC monitors the conduct of registered care workers.

Adam Le Grice, Carnoustie

The care worker was found to have “dragged” a patient to a bathroom, lied about the administration of personal care and swore at another resident.

Le Grice was deemed unfit to practice and had his registration revoked after a Scottish Social Services Council hearing.

He was found to have abused three vulnerable people who relied on his care.

The incidents occurred on two separate days in October 2024, while he was employed as a care assistant at Braehill Lodge.

The SSSC’s report said: “The behaviour was serious and deliberate, cruel and uncaring, and suggests there are fundamental issues with your character and values.”

Lori Orrock, Forfar

Lori Orrock graduated as a nurse last November. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Former Ninewells Hospital nurse Lori Orrock quit the profession after claiming a “malicious” complaint was made against her private aesthetics business.

Orrock worked at Ninewells’ endoscopy unit after graduating with a nursing degree.

At the same time, she ran a private practice, Libra Aesthetics.

A complaint was made to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) alleging that she had failed to follow proper infection control measures at her practice.

It was also claimed she injected herself with prescription-only medication and administered non-UK-approved treatments.

Orrock was further accused of failing to ensure face-to-face prescription consultations took place for her patients, holding prescription-only medications in stock despite not being a non-medical prescriber, and administering treatments in a non-sterile environment.

Lori denied this, saying she sent “page on page” of evidence to the regulator to prove her work was above board.

The 30-year-old said she felt unable to continue with a “malicious” complaint hanging over her – despite it concerning her private work and not her NHS job.

She was also unhappy with the length of time the NMC investigation was taking.

Zoe Nicholson, Kirkcaldy

Care worker Zoe Nicholson was sacked after drinking while taking a vulnerable young person to a concert.

Nicholson was working at Aberlour Children’s Charity during the incident in October 2024.

The SSSC found evidence that Nicholson went to the concert with a youngster in her care, despite being advised to attend separately by her manager.

The regulator also heard how she drank alcohol in front of the young person while travelling to and attending the gig.

She also allowed someone, not employed by Aberlour, to take her and the young person back from the show without seeking approval from management.

The report said: “Ignoring a clear instruction from a manager to attend a concert separately to the supported person displays a disregard for authority and a failure to understand safeguarding advice that is intended to protect both staff and supported people.

It added that by drinking alcohol, Nicolson’s actions were “inappropriate and unprofessional”, and placed a year-long warning on her registration.

Adewunmi Adelusi, Dundee

Lochbank Care Home. Forfar Image: Kennedy Care Group

Dundee care worker Adewunmi Adelusi was found to have asked a friend, who was unqualified and untrained, to work a shift at Forfar’s Lochbank Care Home in his absence.

The SSSC called his actions “highly irresponsible” and that they posed a serious risk to the safety of those in his care.

Adelusi was told his actions reflected a “concerning disregard” for the wellbeing of service users, suggesting “deeper” attitude issues.

The SSSC warned that if the behaviour was repeated, it could have serious consequences.

The watchdog revealed that Adelusi expressed insight into the seriousness of the
behaviour, but denied that he asked a friend to cover.

Adelusi has had a warning imposed on his registration for 24 months.

