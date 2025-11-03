Care round-up: Carnoustie care worker struck off and Forfar nurse quits

This week’s care round-up includes a Carnoustie care worker who has been struck off after “dragging” a vulnerable patient into a bathroom.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas, including wellbeing, leadership and staffing, on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Meanwhile, the SSSC monitors the conduct of registered care workers.

Adam Le Grice, Carnoustie

The care worker was found to have “dragged” a patient to a bathroom, lied about the administration of personal care and swore at another resident.

Le Grice was deemed unfit to practice and had his registration revoked after a Scottish Social Services Council hearing.

He was found to have abused three vulnerable people who relied on his care.

The incidents occurred on two separate days in October 2024, while he was employed as a care assistant at Braehill Lodge.

The SSSC’s report said: “The behaviour was serious and deliberate, cruel and uncaring, and suggests there are fundamental issues with your character and values.”

Lori Orrock, Forfar

Former Ninewells Hospital nurse Lori Orrock quit the profession after claiming a “malicious” complaint was made against her private aesthetics business.

Orrock worked at Ninewells’ endoscopy unit after graduating with a nursing degree.

At the same time, she ran a private practice, Libra Aesthetics.

A complaint was made to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) alleging that she had failed to follow proper infection control measures at her practice.

It was also claimed she injected herself with prescription-only medication and administered non-UK-approved treatments.

Orrock was further accused of failing to ensure face-to-face prescription consultations took place for her patients, holding prescription-only medications in stock despite not being a non-medical prescriber, and administering treatments in a non-sterile environment.

Lori denied this, saying she sent “page on page” of evidence to the regulator to prove her work was above board.

The 30-year-old said she felt unable to continue with a “malicious” complaint hanging over her – despite it concerning her private work and not her NHS job.

She was also unhappy with the length of time the NMC investigation was taking.

Zoe Nicholson, Kirkcaldy

Care worker Zoe Nicholson was sacked after drinking while taking a vulnerable young person to a concert.

Nicholson was working at Aberlour Children’s Charity during the incident in October 2024.

The SSSC found evidence that Nicholson went to the concert with a youngster in her care, despite being advised to attend separately by her manager.

The regulator also heard how she drank alcohol in front of the young person while travelling to and attending the gig.

She also allowed someone, not employed by Aberlour, to take her and the young person back from the show without seeking approval from management.

The report said: “Ignoring a clear instruction from a manager to attend a concert separately to the supported person displays a disregard for authority and a failure to understand safeguarding advice that is intended to protect both staff and supported people.

It added that by drinking alcohol, Nicolson’s actions were “inappropriate and unprofessional”, and placed a year-long warning on her registration.

Adewunmi Adelusi, Dundee

Dundee care worker Adewunmi Adelusi was found to have asked a friend, who was unqualified and untrained, to work a shift at Forfar’s Lochbank Care Home in his absence.

The SSSC called his actions “highly irresponsible” and that they posed a serious risk to the safety of those in his care.

Adelusi was told his actions reflected a “concerning disregard” for the wellbeing of service users, suggesting “deeper” attitude issues.

The SSSC warned that if the behaviour was repeated, it could have serious consequences.

The watchdog revealed that Adelusi expressed insight into the seriousness of the

behaviour, but denied that he asked a friend to cover.

Adelusi has had a warning imposed on his registration for 24 months.