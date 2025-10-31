Dundee street closed by police due to fire

A Dundee street has been closed due to a fire.

Emergency services were called to Byron Street, near the Law, shortly after 7am on Friday.

The road is closed between Brantwood Avenue and Lawton Road.

Locals have reported seeing a significant police presence in the area.

The Courier’s reporter James Simpson is at the scene.

He said: “The fire service has recently left the scene.

“There are police at the front and the rear of an address close to the junction with Byron Cresent.

“There are various pieces of equipment on the ground near the scene.

“Police also have the road closed at the junction with Brantwood Avenue.

“The cordon is quite substantial.”

Emergency services called to Dundee fire

A Police Scotland statement said: “Byron Street in Dundee is closed between Brantwood Avenue and Lawton Road following a report of a fire.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Please avoid the area. Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed they were in attendance for around two hours.

At 8.45am, a spokesperson said: “We have one appliance there now. We did have two.

“We received the call at 7.10am.”

No further details have been revealed on the nature of the incident.

