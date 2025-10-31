Dundee street closed by police due to fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee street closed by police due to fire

Byron Street is shut between Brantwood Avenue and Lawton Road.

By Isla Glen & James Simpson
Police have closed Byron Street at its junction with Lawton Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police have closed Byron Street at its junction with Lawton Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee street has been closed due to a fire.

Emergency services were called to Byron Street, near the Law, shortly after 7am on Friday.

The road is closed between Brantwood Avenue and Lawton Road.

Locals have reported seeing a significant police presence in the area.

The Courier’s reporter James Simpson is at the scene.

He said: “The fire service has recently left the scene.

“There are police at the front and the rear of an address close to the junction with Byron Cresent.

Police have closed the road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“There are various pieces of equipment on the ground near the scene.

“Police also have the road closed at the junction with Brantwood Avenue.

“The cordon is quite substantial.”

Emergency services called to Dundee fire

A Police Scotland statement said: “Byron Street in Dundee is closed between Brantwood Avenue and Lawton Road following a report of a fire.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Please avoid the area. Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed they were in attendance for around two hours.

At 8.45am, a spokesperson said: “We have one appliance there now. We did have two.

“We received the call at 7.10am.”

No further details have been revealed on the nature of the incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

More from News

Aurora 'Dawn' de Vere. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Fife lorry driver makes gender discrimination claims at Dundee employment tribunal
The Tayside Pension Fund breach affected 150 people. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside pensions data breach blamed on 'human error caused by pressure of work'
Ghosts at Glamis. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Angus spooktacular: Glamis Castle Halloween event delights families and sells out
The Club Bar on Union Street, Dundee.
More jail time for Perthshire thug who battered partner and stranger outside Dundee's Club…
Erin Chalmers has been left fearing for the future. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
First-time Dundee homeowner 'kept awake at night' over bankruptcy fears after Raac discovery
Dr Stuart Waiton speaking at a Jims protest. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Abertay University probe as lecturer's speech at protest held by group questioning rape…
3
Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles of Wild Scottish Sauna
Community urged to take part in mass St Andrews sea dip to kick off…
Ruth Crighton and Rosie Gibson from Inverkeithing Community Garden.
EXCLUSIVE: Angry Fife customers reveal they've lost thousands after collapse of sheds firm
2
SNP universities minister Ben MacPherson
EXCLUSIVE: New SNP education chief invited to crisis-hit Dundee University but failed to respond
4
Perth man Steven Laing, who has been living in Strathmartine Care Home in Dundee for 14 years.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth mum says son kept 'locked away' after 14 years living in Dundee…
3

Conversation