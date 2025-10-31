41 Angus pubs and clubs to be called before licensing chiefs over £11,500 unpaid fees

A call has been made for Angus publicans to be able to pay annual fees automatically after the area’s licensing board fixed a showdown meeting with more than 40 premises over unpaid dues.

Fees for pubs, clubs, licensed restaurants and shops are due on October 1 each year.

But around 70 premises were named on a blacklist presented to Angus licensing board members this week.

The outstanding licence fees totalled almost £20,000.

Council solicitor Stuart McQueen revealed it has since reduced to 41 licensees.

He said staff and the authority’s licensing officer had done a “fair whack of work encouraging payment.”

“The current outstanding balance is £11,619,” added Mr McQueen.

Several of the premises are also thought to now be closed.

However, it led the board to summon the non-payers to a special hearing in December.

Onus on licensees to pay Angus pub fees

Angus Council leader George Meechan said the onus was on landlords and licence holders to pay their dues.

“It feels like a bit of déjà vu here,” said Mr Meechan.

“Every year we come along and there is this long list.

“This is a legal condition of having a licence.

“Personally, I think this is taking up a lot of time. I don’t have an answer, but if I had a business and needed to pay a licence for it to operate, I would be paying that licence.

“The responsibility is on the business. Because effectively if they don’t pay the licence they can’t open.”

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes pressed for a system where licensees can pay automatically by direct debit, either annually or monthly.

“I would ask we do something that makes it easier for small businesses to pay their bills on time,” he said.

Licensing board chairman Ross Greig said: “There seems to be some repeat offenders year after year.”

He also said he would raise the question of implementing direct payment with council finance director Ian Lorimer.