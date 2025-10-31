41 Angus pubs and clubs to be called before licensing chiefs over £11,500 unpaid fees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

41 Angus pubs and clubs to be called before licensing chiefs over £11,500 unpaid fees

Angus Council leader George Meechan said chasing annual dues was “déjà vu” after a list of non-payers was presented to the area’s licensing board.

By Graham Brown
Angus licensing board said the unpaid fees list includes a number of "repeat offenders". Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Angus licensing board said the unpaid fees list includes a number of "repeat offenders". Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A call has been made for Angus publicans to be able to pay annual fees automatically after the area’s licensing board fixed a showdown meeting with more than 40 premises over unpaid dues.

Fees for pubs, clubs, licensed restaurants and shops are due on October 1 each year.

But around 70 premises were named on a blacklist presented to Angus licensing board members this week.

The outstanding licence fees totalled almost £20,000.

Council solicitor Stuart McQueen revealed it has since reduced to 41 licensees.

He said staff and the authority’s licensing officer had done a “fair whack of work encouraging payment.”

“The current outstanding balance is £11,619,” added Mr McQueen.

Several of the premises are also thought to now be closed.

However, it led the board to summon the non-payers to a special hearing in December.

Onus on licensees to pay Angus pub fees

Angus Council leader George Meechan said the onus was on landlords and licence holders to pay their dues.

“It feels like a bit of déjà vu here,” said Mr Meechan.

“Every year we come along and there is this long list.

“This is a legal condition of having a licence.

“Personally, I think this is taking up a lot of time. I don’t have an answer, but if I had a business and needed to pay a licence for it to operate, I would be paying that licence.

“The responsibility is on the business. Because effectively if they don’t pay the licence they can’t open.”

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes pressed for a system where licensees can pay automatically by direct debit, either annually or monthly.

“I would  ask we do something that makes it easier for small businesses to pay their bills on time,” he said.

Licensing board chairman Ross Greig said: “There seems to be some repeat offenders year after year.”

He also said he would raise the question of implementing direct payment with council finance director Ian Lorimer.

More from News

David Clegg, editor of The Courier.
DAVID CLEGG: Join us at The Courier Roadshows – we want you to shape…
To go with story by Alex Watson. 18-year-old SNP candidate wins Stirling East by-election Picture shows; Stirling East by-election. Stirling, Scotland. Supplied by Alex Watson/DC Thomson Date; 30/10/2025
Stirling SNP councillors launch bid to topple Labour leadership after by-election win
Jimmy McMillan receives the Robson Trophy from Fettercairn Show president Brian Barclay
Gallery: Fettercairn Show successes celebrated in Edzell
Police, including forensics officers, on Byron Street in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Forensics officers at scene of Dundee fire as major police probe under way
Police standing guard outside the property. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police stand guard outside Dundee flat after 'armed officers' called to incident
John Swinney in Stirling with newly elected councillor Josh Fyvie (left).
New Stirling councillor, 18, aims to force 'untenable' Labour from power as John Swinney…
Ross Buchan
Dundee sex fiend jailed for ‘plane goes boom’ threat to airport
Dundee councillors Kevin Cordell and Lynne Short at the Blackness Road site. Image: Dundee City Council.
Work begins on controversial £8.5m Dundee West End housing development
2
Hunter Findlay's reaction to eating sushi has gone viral
VIDEO: Angus boy, 5, goes viral for 'adorable' reaction to eating sushi
Ali Lamb
Trial set for teenager accused of Dundee murder

Conversation