VIDEO: Angus boy, 5, goes viral for ‘adorable’ reaction to eating sushi

The video has been viewed more than three million times on Instagram.

By Andrew Robson

A video of an Angus boy’s “adorable” reaction to eating sushi has gone viral.

Hunter Findlay, five, was filmed enjoying a piece of sushi while on holiday in Turkey with his dad, Gavin Findlay.

Gavin, who lives in Fowlis, shared his son’s enthusiastic reaction to eating the food on his personal Instagram page.

The video has exploded in the following days, amassing over 3.4 million views and hundreds of comments from people across the world.

Dad’s shock as video of son eating sushi gets millions of views

Gavin, co-owner of the Scottish Deer Centre in Fife, told The Courier he never expected the video to be seen by so many people.

He said: “Hunter has loved sushi from a young age, and it was a friend who decided to capture his reaction.

“I didn’t expect the video to get the traction it’s got, but you’ve just got to move with it.

“Hunter loves his food, much like his mum and dad, and I think the authenticity of his reaction is what resonated with so many people.

Hunter Findlay's reaction to eating sushi has gone viral
Hunter Findlay’s reaction has gone viral. Image: Gavin Findlay

“Many of my friends have said there’s no need for a DNA test – he’s a foodie like I am.”

The pair were out with friends at Nemo Restaurant and Lounge during a short trip to Antalya.

One comment in response to the clip said: “He is so cute and clearly has good taste in food!”

Another wrote: “That’s how I feel on a sushi night too.”

One other said: “He is so adorable!”

And another posted: “Eats with his mouth closed, polite, adorable, great job dad!”

Gavin added: “You never know how people are going to react online, but everyone’s been great and there are some really nice comments underneath the post.

Gavin and Hunter on Holiday in Turkey.
Gavin and Hunter on Holiday in Turkey. Image: Gavin Findlay

“The views have continued to climb in the last few days, and it’s crazy to see how many people have watched the video now.

“Hunter is only five, so he doesn’t fully understand how it works, but he did ask, ‘Is that me famous now?’

“Hunter’s very good with food, and he’s always willing to try something new. If he doesn’t like something, he’ll just tell us.

“I know you need to be careful exposing kids to social media at a young age, but I’m glad that his love for food has brought a smile to so many people’s faces.”

