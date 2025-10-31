Work begins on controversial £8.5m Dundee West End housing development

Work has begun on a long-awaited – and controversial – housing development in Dundee’s West End.

Dundee City Council (DCC) confirmed work is underway on a multi-million pound project to build 24 flats on Blackness Road.

It is hoped that work at the site will be completed in 2027 with the first residents moving in by autumn that year.

It comes eight years after councillors controversially voted to demolish the tenement block that previously stood on the site.

The flats had been there for more than a century and many were reported to be in good condition inside.

But safety concerns were raised about the deteriorating rear spiral stairwells at the site – named ‘pletties’ – and councillors were told they had a maximum five-year lifespan left before they became entirely unsafe.

The cost of repairing the stairwells was estimated to be between £880,000 and £1.2 million.

However, the demolition and redevelopment option was estimated to cost £4.5m and has been promised to bring about “good quality, energy efficient affordable homes”.

Controversial demolition

Demolition of the 120-year tenement block did not begin until February 2021. Six months later, DCC unveiled plans to build 24 modern apartments on the site.

The development included 18 two-bedroom flats and six one-bedroom flats that would be wheelchair-accessible.

The proposals were eventually given planning permission in February 2022.

However, in April 2024 The Courier revealed the development was facing a £2 million shortfall after the local authority failed to secure the full grant requested from the Scottish Government.

DCC requested a £4.3m grant to help meet the cost of the project but the total funding agreed by the government was just £2.3m.

Councillors eventually agreed a £8.5m tender for the development in June this year.

Under the agreed tender, Dundee City Council will meet over £5.2m of the total cost of the project, with the Scottish Government providing the £2.3m previously agreed.

Council tax income from second homes, which is earmarked to support costs related to affordable homes and reducing the number of empty homes in the city, will cover the rest of the cost of the project.

‘I am delighted that work has begun’

Councillor Kevin Cordell, convener of the local authority’s housing committee, was among those who welcomed work beginning at the Blackness Road site.

He said: “Seeing work underway on this site is the start of delivering a longstanding commitment to redevelopment, and I am delighted that work has begun.

“The homes that are being built here are contributing to meeting the need for affordable housing in the city to ensure that all residents have access to secure, energy efficient and sustainable homes suitable now and in the future.”

Councillor Lynn Short added: “Seeing contractors on site and getting on with work demonstrates delivery of the council’s ongoing commitment to our communities by providing wheelchair accessible properties.”