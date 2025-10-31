Concern over Dundee city centre street closure as no end date in sight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern over Dundee city centre street closure as no end date in sight

A business owner says her cafe has lost 20% in profits each week since the emergency sewer repairs got underway.

By Finn Nixon
Dundee's Reform Street during its closure between Bank Street and Meadowside.
Reform Street has been shut between Bank Street and Meadowside since October 15. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Concerns have been raised as a Dundee city centre street remains closed more than two weeks after emergency sewer repairs began.

Reform Street has been shut between Bank Street and Meadowside since October 15.

Scottish Water initially estimated it would be closed for two weeks to repair a collapsed sewer trap located around four metres under the pavement.

However, the works have been extended further due to challenges posed by numerous other “vital” utilities near the pipe.

It has not been confirmed when the works will be complete.

A Reform Street cafe owner has told The Courier her business has lost around 20% in profits each week since October 15.

Heather Judge runs Coffee & Co on Reform Street. Image: DC Thomson

Heather Judge, owner of Coffee & Co, said: “It’s been horrendous and we have lost our customers between 7am and 8am.

“Nobody comes in and it is very loud, so customers can’t hear themselves speaking.

“I know these things have to be done, but it is affecting the business.

“We are having to find out what is happening and had assumed it would be finished today [Friday].”

Hopes sewer repairs end before Christmas lights switch-on

It is around two weeks before the Christmas lights switch-on in the city centre kicks off festive events on November 16.

Heather is hoping the job will be complete by then.

She added: “I’m hoping in a week’s time they will get it sorted.

“The Christmas lights have gone up further down Reform Street, but they can’t do our end because of the works.

“We’ve had issues with bin collections and paid the council to do a separate cardboard pick-up.

“We put it out on the corner of Bank Street, but it didn’t get picked up and sat in the rain all day.

“Deliveries are also difficult because the drivers park at Bank Street and have to carry 12 big jugs of milk up to the cafe every day.”

The damaged sewer trap is located four metres under Reform Street. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

In its latest update on October 24, Scottish Water said: “We have come across a large number of other vital services and utilities that are severely restricting excavation work.

“Unfortunately, we are being forced to explore other options to be able to access the sewer by bringing in specialist designers and consultants to develop a solution.

“There may be times when there is no visible work happening onsite, however technical work will be ongoing in the background.

“We are writing to everyone likely to be affected by the road closure.

“We can reassure them we will work as quickly as possible to complete repairs.”

Dundee city centre sewer repairs ‘proving incredibly difficult’

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short told The Courier: “Scottish Water are working closely with the events team to see what can and can’t happen.

“It is also working with the city centre manager and keeping businesses informed.

“It’s obviously proving incredibly difficult because the pipe is four metres down and dates back to the time of Queen Victoria.

“A lot of different utilities have gone in since it was built.

“It is a bit distressing, but it just shows you’ve got to keep an eye on these things.

Scottish Water has had to bring in specialists to deal with the sewer repairs. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“It’s better than sewage flowing onto the street.

“There are a lot of burns and rivers underneath our streets and the city has a complex underground.

“Anyone who has any concerns can get in touch with me.”

