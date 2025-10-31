Concern over Dundee city centre street closure as no end date in sight

Concerns have been raised as a Dundee city centre street remains closed more than two weeks after emergency sewer repairs began.

Reform Street has been shut between Bank Street and Meadowside since October 15.

Scottish Water initially estimated it would be closed for two weeks to repair a collapsed sewer trap located around four metres under the pavement.

However, the works have been extended further due to challenges posed by numerous other “vital” utilities near the pipe.

It has not been confirmed when the works will be complete.

A Reform Street cafe owner has told The Courier her business has lost around 20% in profits each week since October 15.

Heather Judge, owner of Coffee & Co, said: “It’s been horrendous and we have lost our customers between 7am and 8am.

“Nobody comes in and it is very loud, so customers can’t hear themselves speaking.

“I know these things have to be done, but it is affecting the business.

“We are having to find out what is happening and had assumed it would be finished today [Friday].”

Hopes sewer repairs end before Christmas lights switch-on

It is around two weeks before the Christmas lights switch-on in the city centre kicks off festive events on November 16.

Heather is hoping the job will be complete by then.

She added: “I’m hoping in a week’s time they will get it sorted.

“The Christmas lights have gone up further down Reform Street, but they can’t do our end because of the works.

“We’ve had issues with bin collections and paid the council to do a separate cardboard pick-up.

“We put it out on the corner of Bank Street, but it didn’t get picked up and sat in the rain all day.

“Deliveries are also difficult because the drivers park at Bank Street and have to carry 12 big jugs of milk up to the cafe every day.”

In its latest update on October 24, Scottish Water said: “We have come across a large number of other vital services and utilities that are severely restricting excavation work.

“Unfortunately, we are being forced to explore other options to be able to access the sewer by bringing in specialist designers and consultants to develop a solution.

“There may be times when there is no visible work happening onsite, however technical work will be ongoing in the background.

“We are writing to everyone likely to be affected by the road closure.

“We can reassure them we will work as quickly as possible to complete repairs.”

Dundee city centre sewer repairs ‘proving incredibly difficult’

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short told The Courier: “Scottish Water are working closely with the events team to see what can and can’t happen.

“It is also working with the city centre manager and keeping businesses informed.

“It’s obviously proving incredibly difficult because the pipe is four metres down and dates back to the time of Queen Victoria.

“A lot of different utilities have gone in since it was built.

“It is a bit distressing, but it just shows you’ve got to keep an eye on these things.

“It’s better than sewage flowing onto the street.

“There are a lot of burns and rivers underneath our streets and the city has a complex underground.

“Anyone who has any concerns can get in touch with me.”