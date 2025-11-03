Stirling Planning Ahead: Fresh approval for 500 homes near city

A major housing development near Stirling has taken another step forward.

Persimmon Homes has received a fresh approval to create up to 500 homes on land at Cushenquarter Farm in Plean.

It was previously given the go-ahead by Stirling Council on March 21 2023.

The Courier has asked Stirling Council why new permission in principle has been given.

Before development can begin, Persimmon must submit another application.

This includes further details on the layout, proposed structures, landscaping, children’s play park and vehicle access.

The housebuilder must also supply assessments over noise and flooding, as well as a phasing plan for the programme of works.

In addition, plans for bus improvements and dust management will be required.

The permission is in place for a period of five years.

Persimmon was previously granted permission for 117 homes at the site in 2022 following an appeal to the Scottish Government.

This is separate to the planning permission in principle approval.

Derelict King’s Park properties could be restored

A set of derelict Stirling properties could be turned into townhouses and flats under new plans.

JWGS Associates, on behalf of John Howard Investments, is seeking permission from Stirling Council to develop 9 Park Avenue to 26/28 Clarendon Place in King’s Park.

The former was previously a doctor’s surgery, while the latter is a C-Listed building that is dilapidated and at risk of collapse in some areas, according to the applicant.

The development would include two townhouses and six apartments in the existing curtilage of the buildings.

A further application is expected to be submitted for the apartments.

Mobile sauna proposals near Loch Ard

A mobile sauna has been proposed for a site near Loch Ard.

Justine Kinnell of Loch Local is seeking permission to change the use of land at Ledard Farm, which is run by Great Time Scotland as an events venue.

The sauna, which would be timber built and fuelled, would be mounted on a trailer.

It could accommodate up to eight people per session and would be bookable in advance.

The application says the sauna would “provide a unique, nature-immersive wellness experience” and “operate sustainably and responsibly”.

New signage approved for Callander hotel

A Callander hotel could be in line for new signage after plans were approved.

The Dreadnought Hotel on Leny Road has been taken over by The Caledonian Hotel Collection, part of coach company Caledonian Travel.

It has been renamed the Caledonian Thistle Hotel.

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority has given consent for three non-illuminated signs associated with the rebranding.

