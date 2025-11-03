Stirling Planning Ahead: Fresh approval for 500 homes near city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Planning Ahead: Fresh approval for 500 homes near city

The Courier looks at the latest planning news for Stirling and Stirlingshire.

By Isla Glen
Land at Cushenquarter in Plean.
The land at Cushenquarter in Plean. Image: Google Street View

A major housing development near Stirling has taken another step forward.

Persimmon Homes has received a fresh approval to create up to 500 homes on land at Cushenquarter Farm in Plean.

It was previously given the go-ahead by Stirling Council on March 21 2023.

The Courier has asked Stirling Council why new permission in principle has been given.

Before development can begin, Persimmon must submit another application.

This includes further details on the layout, proposed structures, landscaping, children’s play park and vehicle access.

The smsterplan for Cushenquarter in Plean. Image: Persimmon Homes

The housebuilder must also supply assessments over noise and flooding, as well as a phasing plan for the programme of works.

In addition, plans for bus improvements and dust management will be required.

The permission is in place for a period of five years.

Persimmon was previously granted permission for 117 homes at the site in 2022 following an appeal to the Scottish Government.

This is separate to the planning permission in principle approval.

Derelict King’s Park properties could be restored

The Claredon Place property, which is boarded up. Image: Google Street View

A set of derelict Stirling properties could be turned into townhouses and flats under new plans.

JWGS Associates, on behalf of John Howard Investments, is seeking permission from Stirling Council to develop 9 Park Avenue to 26/28 Clarendon Place in King’s Park.

The former was previously a doctor’s surgery, while the latter is a C-Listed building that is dilapidated and at risk of collapse in some areas, according to the applicant.

The development would include two townhouses and six apartments in the existing curtilage of the buildings.

A further application is expected to be submitted for the apartments.

Mobile sauna proposals near Loch Ard

A drawing of the mobile sauna. Image: Justine Kinnell

A mobile sauna has been proposed for a site near Loch Ard.

Justine Kinnell of Loch Local is seeking permission to change the use of land at Ledard Farm, which is run by Great Time Scotland as an events venue.

The sauna, which would be timber built and fuelled, would be mounted on a trailer.

It could accommodate up to eight people per session and would be bookable in advance.

The application says the sauna would “provide a unique, nature-immersive wellness experience” and “operate sustainably and responsibly”.

New signage approved for Callander hotel

How the signage could look. Image: Bracewell Stirling

A Callander hotel could be in line for new signage after plans were approved.

The Dreadnought Hotel on Leny Road has been taken over by The Caledonian Hotel Collection, part of coach company Caledonian Travel.

It has been renamed the Caledonian Thistle Hotel.

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority has given consent for three non-illuminated signs associated with the rebranding.

Here are the links to the planning papers:

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation