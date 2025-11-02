News 19 happy pictures as families enjoy spectacular Cupar fireworks display Families turned out in force to watch the annual colourful display. 14-month-old Hamish enjoys his first fireworks display with Alice Wildgoose, left, and Vanessa Roeves. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender November 2 2025, 12:12pm November 2 2025, 12:12pm Share 19 happy pictures as families enjoy spectacular Cupar fireworks display Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5362734/best-cupar-fireworks-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Colourful fireworks exploded over Cupar on Saturday night as families enjoyed the display. Crowds gathered at Cupar Golf Club for the annual spectacular. The event is one of a handful of Fife Guy Fawkes celebrations and is always popular. Our photographer Richard Hancox was in Cupar to capture some of the fun. Sonny Lee ,6), Cooper McDonald, 9, and Charlie McDonald, 4, wrapped up and ready for Cupar fireworks. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson The Morrice and Byers families together before the fireworks, Cupar. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Sam and Clark Davis brightening up the night with their colours. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Two-year old Harry from St Andrews with his glow stick at Cupar fireworks. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Crowds watch the fireworks display from Cupar golf course. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Cormac Grant, 6, and Laura Kenneally collecting for Castlehill Primary School. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Fireworks light up Cupar. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson The Darbyshire family looking forward to Cupar fireworks. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Two-and-a-half-year-old twins Harris and Isla in their trolley transport on the way to watch the display. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson The sky grows red above Cupar as the fireworks get under way. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson</p> <dd> Richard Hepburn, Alfie Hepburn , 6, Shereen Denholm and Lily Hepburn with their dinosaur and heart lights Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Paul Tulleth with Theo, 3, on his shoulders ready to watch the Cupar fireworks. Image : Richard Hancox/DC Thomson The Haxton family from Glenrothes enjoy the display. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Nathalie Jordan with Sholto, 5, and Darcie, 4, with their wavy light wands. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Danielle, Jon, Tamara, and Ellie pose for a photo before heading down to the golf course. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson The Whyte family all wrapped up. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Fireworks explode over Cupar. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Craig McCuish, Lochlan McCuish, ,and Emma Morrison, from Leslie, enjoy the Cupar fireworks display. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
