19 happy pictures as families enjoy spectacular Cupar fireworks display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

19 happy pictures as families enjoy spectacular Cupar fireworks display

Families turned out in force to watch the annual colourful display.

Alice Wildgoose, Vanessa Roseves and baby Hamish at his first fireworks display in Cupar
14-month-old Hamish enjoys his first fireworks display with Alice Wildgoose, left, and Vanessa Roeves. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Colourful fireworks exploded over Cupar on Saturday night as families enjoyed the display.

Crowds gathered at Cupar Golf Club for the annual spectacular.

The event is one of a handful of Fife Guy Fawkes celebrations and is always popular.

Our photographer Richard Hancox was in Cupar to capture some of the fun.

Sonny Lee (6), Cooper McDonald (9), and Charlie McDonald (4) wrapped up and ready for the fireworks to begin, Cupar.
Sonny Lee ,6), Cooper McDonald, 9, and Charlie McDonald, 4, wrapped up and ready for Cupar fireworks. Image:  Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Picture shows: The Morrice and Byers families together before the fireworks, Cupar.
The Morrice and Byers families together before the fireworks, Cupar. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Sam and Clark Davis brightening up the night with their colours
Sam and Clark Davis brightening up the night with their colours. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Two year old Harry from St Andrews with his Glow stick before the fireworks began, Cupar.
Two-year old Harry from St Andrews with his glow stick at Cupar fireworks. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Cupar fireworks
Crowds watch the fireworks display from Cupar golf course. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Cormac Grant (6) and Laura Kenneally collecting for Castlehill Primary School, Cupar.
Cormac Grant, 6, and Laura Kenneally collecting for Castlehill Primary School. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Fireworks light up Cupar
Fireworks light up Cupar. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The Darbyshire family looking forward to the fireworks, Cupar.
The Darbyshire family looking forward to Cupar fireworks. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Two and a half year-old Twins Harris and Isla in their trolley transport on the way to watch the display
Two-and-a-half-year-old twins Harris and Isla in their trolley transport on the way to watch the display. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The sky grows red above Cupar as the fireworks get under way
The sky grows red above Cupar as the fireworks get under way. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson</p> <dd>
Richard Hepburn, Alfie Hepburn (6), Shereen Denholm, and Lily Hepburn with their dinosaur and heart light
Richard Hepburn, Alfie Hepburn , 6, Shereen Denholm and Lily Hepburn with their dinosaur and heart lights Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Paul Tulleth with Theo (3) on the shoulders ready to watch the fireworks display, Cupar.
Paul Tulleth with Theo, 3, on his shoulders ready to watch the Cupar fireworks. Image : Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Picture shows: The Haxton family from Glenrothes waiting for the display to begin,
The Haxton family from Glenrothes enjoy the display. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Nathalie Jordan with Sholto (5), and Darcie (4) with their wavy light wands
Nathalie Jordan with Sholto, 5, and Darcie, 4, with their wavy light wands. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Danielle, Jon, Tamara, and Ellie posing for a photo before heading down to the golf course
Danielle, Jon, Tamara, and Ellie pose for a photo before heading down to the golf course. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The Whyte family waiting for the Cuparfireworks to begin
The Whyte family all wrapped up. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Cupar fireworks
Fireworks explode over Cupar. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Craig McCuish, Lochlan McCuish, ,and Emma Morrison from Leslie
Craig McCuish, Lochlan McCuish, ,and Emma Morrison, from Leslie, enjoy the Cupar fireworks display. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

More from News

14-month-old Hamish enjoys his first fireworks display with Alice Wildgoose, left, and Vanessa Roeves. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Gallery: Dundee Day of the Dead event at Fat Sam's draws over-30s crowd for…
14-month-old Hamish enjoys his first fireworks display with Alice Wildgoose, left, and Vanessa Roeves. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Edzell bonfire night and fireworks display is a cracker
14-month-old Hamish enjoys his first fireworks display with Alice Wildgoose, left, and Vanessa Roeves. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Stirling court round-up — Jail for 'brutal and wicked' kitten torturer
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital emergency department
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ninewells A&E where medics say too many people who don't need to…
16
Cupar roadworks earlier this year
Cupar roadworks frustration with 14 sets ongoing or scheduled around town
5
14-month-old Hamish enjoys his first fireworks display with Alice Wildgoose, left, and Vanessa Roeves. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Council aims to make Dundee 'Europe's best emerging city break destination'
19
Two forensics officers, in white suits, walk past a uniform police officer in high-vis vest, outside a house.
Death of woman being treated as murder after Dundee house fire
Scaffolding surrounds the Tinsmith pub. The pavement is also closed fenced-off and "road closed" signs are in place.
Dundee pub that shut due to building 'bulge' may stay closed for up to…
Marti Pellow singing on stage
Marti Pellow to headline Pitlochry festival's new Friday night slot
14-month-old Hamish enjoys his first fireworks display with Alice Wildgoose, left, and Vanessa Roeves. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Man, 63, reported missing from Montrose, traced

Conversation