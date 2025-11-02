Council aims to make Dundee ‘Europe’s best emerging city break destination’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council aims to make Dundee ‘Europe’s best emerging city break destination’

New figures have revealed tourism generated £333 million for the Dundee economy last year. 

A new strategy aimed at boosting tourism in Dundee has been revealed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Laura Devlin

Dundee City Council has launched a new five-year plan aimed at making the city one of Europe’s best places to visit for tourists.

The tourism action plan 2025-30 is a collaboration between the local authority and VisitScotland, as well as representatives from the city’s visitor attractions, hotels and tour companies.

It aims to see Dundee recognised as ‘Europe’s best emerging city break destination’ by the end of the decade.

The new strategy comes in the same week figures revealed tourism generated £333 million for the Dundee economy last year.

Tourism gave a boost to Dundee’s economy last year. Image: DC Thomson.

The figures showed visitor numbers increased by 4.6% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

A total of 1.4 million people visited the city – a 78% rise since 2014. The number of full-time equivalent tourism related jobs also rose by 2.7% to 3,593.

But how exactly will the new plan boost these figures?

Strategic priorities for Dundee tourism

The report on the new plan details that there are four strategic priorities for tourism in Dundee. These are:

  1. Help Dundee’s people to prosper from a thriving visitor economy
  2. Create and develop a thriving city together (Our Thriving Places’)
  3. Engage visitors with high-quality experiences that play to our strengths as a city (‘Our Memorable Experiences’)
  4. Build business resilience, sustainability and profitability in Dundee’s visitor economy. (‘Our Diverse Business’)

The first priority looks to include local people in the tourism ‘experience’ through increasing jobs.

The second priority aims to increase the “appeal” of the city centre and boost Dundee’s appeal as a destination.

The V&A is a popular tourist attraction. Image: DC Thomson.

It also looks to maximise the value of cruise tourism to the city, as well as supporting the development of events.

The third priority will focus on “enhancing the visitor journey” through developing more bookable experiences and boosting the impact of business events in the city.

And the fourth priority centres around improving links with the surrounding region.

Year one action plan

The second section of the tourism strategy is an action plan for year one.

This outlines the actions identified as both “necessary and achievable” to drive early progress and build momentum for the years ahead.

Measures city tourism leaders are looking to implement include:

  • Updated/refreshed city branding
  • Pride of place campaign for local residents
  • Stimulating demand among residents of the Dundee city region
The Dundee city branding may be updated. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson.
  • Gearing up for an increase in cruise ship calls in 2026
  • Optimising the shared events calendar to boost visitation from UK/international visitors and add bed-nights in the city
  • Continually strengthen the relationship with VisitScotland, taking advantage of Dundee’s strategic positioning as a cool, emerging city destination

Year two to five action plan

The third – and last – section of the strategy outlines a roadmap for the “continued implementation and development” of the plan up until 2030.

Among the key areas of action in this section is enhancing the value of cruise ship calls.

To ensure this, one proposed measure is to explore partnership opportunities with Cruise Forth and Cruise Scotland.

This could see the development of a targeted sales plan and promotion at major UK and international cruise events.

Another proposed action is to increase the of “specific neighbourhoods” for visitors to ensure the impact of tourism is spread more evenly throughout Dundee.

The cruise ship Vasco da Gama cruise ship docked at Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

This, plan report details, can be achieved by ensuring the VisitDundee website and social media channels are regularly updated with content.

There are also plans to update wayfinding points in the city, such as information boards and signage, to  reflect the “diversified offer available beyond the city centre”.

One of the longer term actions outlined in the five-year plan is carrying out research to help city tourism chiefs to understand markets which bring the most value to Dundee.

To aid this, representatives may participate in UK and international marketing
events to “build new networks and learn from best practice in city promotion and branding”.

