EXCLUSIVE: Detectives recall jury’s ‘shock’ at CCTV footage that snared Kirkcaldy nightclub rapist

Detectives have recalled their shock at seeing graphic CCTV footage that helped snare Kirkcaldy nightclub rapist Kenan Baki.

Security and CCTV images played a crucial role in finding the Kirkcaldy hairdresser and then bringing him to justice.

Baki prowled through Kirkcaldy’s pubs and clubs in search of his victims, spiking their drinks and subjecting them to his depraved attacks.

Sentenced at the High Court in Kilmarnock on Tuesday October 28, procurator fiscal Fiona Kirkby said: “Kenan Baki poses a significant danger to women through his sexually depraved and predatory actions.”

The 45-year-old was handed an 11-year extended sentence with a nine-year custodial term after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting two women.

His name was added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Detectives speak exclusively about how they snared the Kirkcaldy nightclub rapist

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, the detectives responsible for bringing Baki to justice for his horrendous crimes have lifted the lid on the challenges of a lengthy and complex investigation.

Detective Constable Mike Wishart said police were first alerted to Baki after a woman reported being assaulted by him.

The victim could recall going to Kirkclady High Street hairdresser Magic Scissors, which was owned by Baki.

However, given the victim had been drugged during her ordeal, police had to work fast, not only to capture forensic and DNA evidence, but also to piece together the blank moments in the victim’s recollections.

“There’s only a short window in which to capture forensic evidence, so we had to move quickly to secure that,” explained DC Wishart.

“We also moved swiftly to get a general evidence warrant to search the salon and to secure that as a potential crime scene.”

CCTV evidence plays vital part in conviction of Kenan Baki

CCTV specialist, Detective Constable Martin Ronald, was tasked with capturing and trawling through hundreds of hours of footage.

He painstakingly pieced together Baki’s movements through Kirkcaldy town centre as he visited pubs and clubs in search of women to attack.

But it was the footage recovered from within Baki’s Magic Scissors salon that revealed the full extent of his crimes and blew the investigation wide open.

“I’ve been a police officer for over 10 years, but viewing Baki as he carried out his crimes on an innocent victim was shocking to see,” said DC Ronald.

“However, we still only thought it was one victim in this investigation.

“It wasn’t until we mapped his movements to the [Society] nightclub that we then discovered that Baki had sexually assaulted a second woman.”

It took officers around three hours to review and process every hour of CCTV footage recovered.

The detectives painstakingly trawled hundreds of hours of CCTV footage recovered from the venues Baki visited.

Eventually, they found evidence of Baki acting in a predatory fashion, talking to women and selecting his victims.

Footage captured Baki taking drinks to a toilet, where he spiked them with drugs before giving them to his victims.

‘Shock’ on jurors’ faces after viewing the CCTV evidence

But with Baki having engaged with many people during the evening, officers were faced with the daunting challenge of identifying and investigating each person in case they too were a victim.

Police also now feared that Baki’s predatory behaviour may not have been the only time he’d offended.

Could there have been more instances and more victims?

The team worked tirelessly to establish whether Baki had carried out previous offending, but found no evidence to confirm he had.

Finally, the investigative team had enough evidence to charge Baki and build the case ready for trial.

As with most investigations, detectives worried that they had enough to secure the conviction.

Victims praised for having strength to come forward

DC Ronald admits this investigation was no different until he saw the shock on the jury’s faces when the video evidence of Baki was presented in court.

“There’s always the doubt that you have done enough for the jury to convict,” he said.

“I’d watched the footage countless times, so when it was presented, I instead watched the reaction of the jury.

“The visible shock on the faces of the jurors was the moment I knew we’d got Baki and would secure his conviction.

“That was a special moment for the whole team, given the challenges we’d faced.”

DC Wishart also paid tribute to the strength of the victims to relive their harrowing ordeals.

He said: “Having put Baki behind bars, we hope it allows the victims to move forward in their lives.

“Their strength and courage played a huge part in securing Baki’s conviction.

“It’s also a message to anyone else who feels they have been the victim of sexual offending that they can come to us.

“Their concerns will be taken seriously and investigated fully, and anyone found to have perpetrated such offences will be brought to justice.”