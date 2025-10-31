Stirling SNP councillors launch bid to topple Labour leadership after by-election win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling SNP councillors launch bid to topple Labour leadership after by-election win

SNP, Green and independent councillors have joined forces to challenge the current Stirling Council administration.

By Alex Watson
Stirling's SNP councillors with supporters at the recent by-election vote count. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Stirling's SNP councillors with supporters at the recent by-election vote count. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Stirling Council’s SNP group plans to take control of the administration next week following success at this week’s by-election, it has been revealed.

Eighteen-year-old Josh Martin Fyvie won the vacant Stirling East seat for the party on Thursday, bringing the total number of SNP Stirling councillors to 10.

Mr Fyvie, who was congratulated by First Minister John Swinney, said: “The SNP is now the largest party in Stirling and it is untenable for Labour to continue to cling to power alongside their Tory colleagues.”

Next week, the balance of power looks set to change within the council.

According to newly published council papers, a coalition deal has been struck between the SNP group and Stirling’s Green and independent councillors, Alasdair Tollemache and Alasdair MacPherson.

This creates a majority of 12 members, one more than Labour and the Conservatives’ combined 11.

The SNP’s Josh Martin Fyvie says he is the youngest elected representative in the UK. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Takeover planned for next week

At a special full meeting of Stirling Council on Thursday October 6, the SNP group will put forward a requisition motion, proposing to oust the current Labour leadership.

Gerry McGarvey, Forth and Endrick ward councillor, stepped into the council leader role in February, despite there being only four Labour Stirling Council members.

At the time, 12 Conservative and Labour councillors backed Mr McGarvey, allowing him to beat the SNP’s Susan McGill to the top job.

However, since then Tory councillor Bryan Flannagan has quit, with his resignation triggering the Stirling East by-election.

What are the SNP’s plans for Stirling Council?

Stirling’s SNP councillors propose installing Susan McGill as council leader, with Jim Thomson as depute.

Their plan also involves making Green councillor Mr Tollemache Lord Provost (a role currently held by the Conservatives’ Elaine Watterson) and giving independent councillor Mr MacPherson the position of Planning and Regulation Committee chair.

Labour councillor Gerry McGarvey has been Stirling Council leader since February. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson.

Labour has led Stirling Council since 2022, when Chris Kane took up the post.

Prior to that, the SNP’s Scott Farmer was council leader.

When Mr Kane was elected as MP for Stirling and Strathallan in July 2024, Margaret Brisley took over.

Ms Brisley died in October 2024, leaving the post vacant until Mr McGarvey’s appointment four months later.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Stirling's SNP councillors with supporters at the recent by-election vote count. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
DAVID CLEGG: Join us at The Courier Roadshows – we want you to shape…
Jimmy McMillan receives the Robson Trophy from Fettercairn Show president Brian Barclay
Gallery: Fettercairn Show successes celebrated in Edzell
Stirling's SNP councillors with supporters at the recent by-election vote count. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Forensics officers at scene of Dundee fire as major police probe under way
Stirling's SNP councillors with supporters at the recent by-election vote count. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Police stand guard outside Dundee flat after 'armed officers' called to incident
Stirling's SNP councillors with supporters at the recent by-election vote count. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
41 Angus pubs and clubs to be called before licensing chiefs over £11,500 unpaid…
John Swinney in Stirling with newly elected councillor Josh Fyvie (left).
New Stirling councillor, 18, aims to force 'untenable' Labour from power as John Swinney…
Ross Buchan
Dundee sex fiend jailed for ‘plane goes boom’ threat to airport
Stirling's SNP councillors with supporters at the recent by-election vote count. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Work begins on controversial £8.5m Dundee West End housing development
Hunter Findlay's reaction to eating sushi has gone viral
VIDEO: Angus boy, 5, goes viral for 'adorable' reaction to eating sushi
Ali Lamb
Trial set for teenager accused of Dundee murder

Conversation