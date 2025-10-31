Stirling SNP councillors launch bid to topple Labour leadership after by-election win

Stirling Council’s SNP group plans to take control of the administration next week following success at this week’s by-election, it has been revealed.

Eighteen-year-old Josh Martin Fyvie won the vacant Stirling East seat for the party on Thursday, bringing the total number of SNP Stirling councillors to 10.

Mr Fyvie, who was congratulated by First Minister John Swinney, said: “The SNP is now the largest party in Stirling and it is untenable for Labour to continue to cling to power alongside their Tory colleagues.”

Next week, the balance of power looks set to change within the council.

According to newly published council papers, a coalition deal has been struck between the SNP group and Stirling’s Green and independent councillors, Alasdair Tollemache and Alasdair MacPherson.

This creates a majority of 12 members, one more than Labour and the Conservatives’ combined 11.

Takeover planned for next week

At a special full meeting of Stirling Council on Thursday October 6, the SNP group will put forward a requisition motion, proposing to oust the current Labour leadership.

Gerry McGarvey, Forth and Endrick ward councillor, stepped into the council leader role in February, despite there being only four Labour Stirling Council members.

At the time, 12 Conservative and Labour councillors backed Mr McGarvey, allowing him to beat the SNP’s Susan McGill to the top job.

However, since then Tory councillor Bryan Flannagan has quit, with his resignation triggering the Stirling East by-election.

What are the SNP’s plans for Stirling Council?

Stirling’s SNP councillors propose installing Susan McGill as council leader, with Jim Thomson as depute.

Their plan also involves making Green councillor Mr Tollemache Lord Provost (a role currently held by the Conservatives’ Elaine Watterson) and giving independent councillor Mr MacPherson the position of Planning and Regulation Committee chair.

Labour has led Stirling Council since 2022, when Chris Kane took up the post.

Prior to that, the SNP’s Scott Farmer was council leader.

When Mr Kane was elected as MP for Stirling and Strathallan in July 2024, Margaret Brisley took over.

Ms Brisley died in October 2024, leaving the post vacant until Mr McGarvey’s appointment four months later.

