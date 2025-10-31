Police stand guard outside Dundee flat after ‘armed officers’ called to incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police stand guard outside Dundee flat after ‘armed officers’ called to incident

Residents on Glenagnes Road, off Blackness Road, reported a "huge" emergency response on Friday morning.

By Andrew Robson & Ellidh Aitken
Police standing guard outside the property. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police are standing guard outside a flat in Dundee after armed officers were reportedly called to an incident.

Residents on Glenagnes Road, off Blackness Road in the city’s West End, reported a “huge” emergency response on Friday morning.

They said armed officers were seen entering the property near Balgay Hill Nursery School and St Joseph’s RC Primary School, and that the street was closed off.

Police remain in attendance and are guarding the door to a flat, and a car is parked outside a row of houses.

One resident, who did not want to be named, told The Courier: “There was a huge police response at around 8.30pm.

“The street was blocked off, and armed officers were seen going into the property.

“Police are still guarding the door now.

Police on Glenagnes Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“There’s quite a lot of elderly people in the street, so it must give them a real fright.”

Another resident said: “It was a real shock to see the response this morning, so close to the school as well.”

The nature of the incident is not known.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation