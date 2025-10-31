Police stand guard outside Dundee flat after ‘armed officers’ called to incident

Police are standing guard outside a flat in Dundee after armed officers were reportedly called to an incident.

Residents on Glenagnes Road, off Blackness Road in the city’s West End, reported a “huge” emergency response on Friday morning.

They said armed officers were seen entering the property near Balgay Hill Nursery School and St Joseph’s RC Primary School, and that the street was closed off.

Police remain in attendance and are guarding the door to a flat, and a car is parked outside a row of houses.

‘Armed officers’ called to Dundee incident as police guard flat

One resident, who did not want to be named, told The Courier: “There was a huge police response at around 8.30pm.

“The street was blocked off, and armed officers were seen going into the property.

“Police are still guarding the door now.

“There’s quite a lot of elderly people in the street, so it must give them a real fright.”

Another resident said: “It was a real shock to see the response this morning, so close to the school as well.”

The nature of the incident is not known.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.