Tributes paid to CHAS therapy dog who lit up lives of children and families at Kinross hospice

Tributes have been paid to “the goodest boy”, who created countless precious memories for children at the CHAS hospice in Kinross.

Craggan, the golden retriever, who has died at the age of 13, was a therapy dog at Rachel House for eight years.

He and his owner Leigh Smith were familiar faces at the hospice, helping families and staff through some of their most heart-wrenching days.

Leigh said Craggan loved his visits to Rachel House, and was the perfect dog for the TheraPet role.

“I always said if Craggan was a human he’d have been a hippy,” she said.

“He was the most laid-back character. He’d let children pull his tail, hang on to his ears, sit on him. They could do whatever they wanted and he just loved it all.

“We were so proud of him.”

CHAS therapy dog role brought comfort in darkest hours

Leigh and husband Gordon got Craggan when he was eight weeks old.

He was their third golden retriever, but quickly turned out to be the gentlest, sweetest-natured dog they’d ever known.

Craggan and Leigh embarked on their TheraPet journey at Raith Manor care home in Kirkcaldy, where he became a firm favourite with residents and staff.

But after a year or so, another CHAS volunteer in their home village, Glenfarg, suggested they try out at the children’s hospice in Kinross.

And so began one of the most rewarding periods of Leigh’s life.

Craggan paraded through the lounges and stood patiently by bedsides, offering up his silky head for pats.

He helped some children overcome their fear of dogs.

And he brought moments of joy and normality for patients and siblings, many of whom were missing their pets back home.

“Sometimes we were there for children’s last days,” said Leigh.

“I remember him sitting up as close as he could possibly get to one dad, and the man saying to me ‘does Craggan get special training to know when people are sad?’.

“He didn’t. But he just knew when people needed that comfort.”

Craggan was ‘the goodest boy

Craggan was given a fond farewell when he retired from Rachel House at the end of last year.

He was presented with a hamper full of treats and toys and play assistant Becky Williamson put together a special presentation which highlighted some of the special moments he had shared with children and families over the years.

A heartfelt poem, ‘The Goodest Boy,’ written by play assistant Lisa Hunter, was also read out on the day.

Lisa said: “He had such a beautiful, calm nature and his presence always lit up the faces of children and families at our Kinross hospice, helping to create countless precious memories.”

Becky added: “We are so thankful to Craggan for his long service and send our heartfelt condolences to his adoring owners, Leigh and Gordon.

“He was such a special boy who will be so missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Leigh and Craggan volunteered with the charity Canine Concern Scotland Trust.

The team there said Craggan had been a valued long serving TheraPet for almost 10 years.

And they urged any dog owners who wanted to volunteer to get in touch.