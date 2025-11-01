Unlicensed Angus XL Bully kennels at full capacity and in need of cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unlicensed Angus XL Bully kennels at full capacity and in need of cash

It has also emerged 25 dogs are sometimes looked after on an “ad hoc” basis by a figure with no formal ties to the charity behind Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
Kerryanne Shaw is the All Bullie Charity Rescue trustee in sole charge of the Angus kennels. Image: Supplied

Angus kennels which remain unlicensed as Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary are full to capacity and in need of cash.

And the charity behind the controversial set-up says it is “no longer able” to help owners wanting to offload the controversial breed.

On Thursday, Angus councillors refused Happas Canine Centre an animal welfare licence for the second time in eight months.

The long-running saga will continue into 2026 after All Bullie Charity Rescue (ABCR) said it would pursue a fresh application.

Happas canine centre near Forfar.
All Bullie Charity Rescue has fought a long-running bid to secure a licence for Angus kennels. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

There are currently 25 dogs at Happas under the sole care of charity trustee Kerryanne Shaw.

One XL is so reactive it cannot be kept in a kennel or handled.

And it has now emerged the animals – including XL Bullies and others under Police Scotland dangerous dog assessment – are sometimes looked after on an “ad hoc basis” by the kennels’ owner who is providing the facility rent-free to the charity.

Doubts over canine charity finances

The latest licence refusal was made on the back of another critical inspection report of the kennels.

It highlighted issues around security, record-keeping, hygiene and the large number of dogs under the care of one individual.

Councillors said they doubted the charity’s ability to deliver the improvements necessary to secure a licence.

There were also concerns around the sanctuary’s funding.

Charity accounts are due on October 31 and a request to ABCR revealed the pressure on the body.

Its automated response said: “Please note we are unable to take in any more dogs due to lack of space and funding.

“Please do not ask us to take your XL bully, we are no longer able to help them.”

A spokesperson later said: “The accounts are independently audited as per the Charity Commission requirements.

“They are submitted by the accountant and as far as we are aware they are on time and will be submitted on the 31st as required.”

Earlier this year, Ms Shaw made a “blunt begging” plea for public support to pay for feed and vet bills.

XL Bully paid staff member plan

ABCR submitted a five-point plan to the civic licensing committee to address the areas of concern.

That includes employing a paid staff member to help Ms Shaw run Happas.

Civic licensing convenor Councillor Ross Greig said the application background “suggests she doesn’t get a day off.”

“That’s a concern in itself,” the Forfar councillor said. “What are the charity’s back up plans if she needs to take time away?”

It led to the revelation Happas owner Jeremy Barron takes charge of the dogs.

Happas canince centre south of Forfar.
The Happas centre sits in open countryside south of Forfar. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Charity solicitor Jacob Cohen said: “The wider property is owned by the gentleman who was the previous licence holder for the boarding kennels.

“He is in a position – he’s greatly experience in handling dogs – to step in and provide cover for her.

“He is not involved with the charity formally, it’s more ad hoc.”

Last year, Mr Barron said the XL Bully sanctuary proposal had sparked a “hate campaign” around Happas.

He also previously confirmed ABCR was being given the use of the kennels rent-free until the licence was secured.

The charity’s accounts state it does not own or lease land or property.

Conversation