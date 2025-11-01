Unlicensed Angus XL Bully kennels at full capacity and in need of cash

Angus kennels which remain unlicensed as Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary are full to capacity and in need of cash.

And the charity behind the controversial set-up says it is “no longer able” to help owners wanting to offload the controversial breed.

On Thursday, Angus councillors refused Happas Canine Centre an animal welfare licence for the second time in eight months.

The long-running saga will continue into 2026 after All Bullie Charity Rescue (ABCR) said it would pursue a fresh application.

There are currently 25 dogs at Happas under the sole care of charity trustee Kerryanne Shaw.

One XL is so reactive it cannot be kept in a kennel or handled.

And it has now emerged the animals – including XL Bullies and others under Police Scotland dangerous dog assessment – are sometimes looked after on an “ad hoc basis” by the kennels’ owner who is providing the facility rent-free to the charity.

Doubts over canine charity finances

The latest licence refusal was made on the back of another critical inspection report of the kennels.

It highlighted issues around security, record-keeping, hygiene and the large number of dogs under the care of one individual.

Councillors said they doubted the charity’s ability to deliver the improvements necessary to secure a licence.

There were also concerns around the sanctuary’s funding.

Charity accounts are due on October 31 and a request to ABCR revealed the pressure on the body.

Its automated response said: “Please note we are unable to take in any more dogs due to lack of space and funding.

“Please do not ask us to take your XL bully, we are no longer able to help them.”

A spokesperson later said: “The accounts are independently audited as per the Charity Commission requirements.

“They are submitted by the accountant and as far as we are aware they are on time and will be submitted on the 31st as required.”

Earlier this year, Ms Shaw made a “blunt begging” plea for public support to pay for feed and vet bills.

XL Bully paid staff member plan

ABCR submitted a five-point plan to the civic licensing committee to address the areas of concern.

That includes employing a paid staff member to help Ms Shaw run Happas.

Civic licensing convenor Councillor Ross Greig said the application background “suggests she doesn’t get a day off.”

“That’s a concern in itself,” the Forfar councillor said. “What are the charity’s back up plans if she needs to take time away?”

It led to the revelation Happas owner Jeremy Barron takes charge of the dogs.

Charity solicitor Jacob Cohen said: “The wider property is owned by the gentleman who was the previous licence holder for the boarding kennels.

“He is in a position – he’s greatly experience in handling dogs – to step in and provide cover for her.

“He is not involved with the charity formally, it’s more ad hoc.”

Last year, Mr Barron said the XL Bully sanctuary proposal had sparked a “hate campaign” around Happas.

He also previously confirmed ABCR was being given the use of the kennels rent-free until the licence was secured.

The charity’s accounts state it does not own or lease land or property.