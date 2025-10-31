Dundee golf club boss hits out as course damaged by biker yobs

The manager of a Dundee golf club has hit out after the course was badly damaged by bikers.

Ballumbie Golf Course manager Allan Bange says vandals visit the site “every other week”.

The most recent incident saw a green and a tee “wrecked” with bike tracks left in the grass.

Allan told The Courier he expects it to be expensive to repair the damage, and he doesn’t yet know where to start.

Dundee golf course targeted by vandals as grass ‘wrecked’

He said: “It is the hard work of our green staff being ruined.

“We are trying to barricade the pathways but you are wasting our time; if they want to get in, then they will.

“I don’t know what I am going to do with it, whether it will be a re-tarping job.

“You can’t grow grass seed at this time of year, and as it is not growing it’s not an easy fix.

“This is the worst one we have had, and the last time we reported it was six or eight weeks ago, but it came back that time because the grass was still growing.

“They usually stay away from the greens, which is good, but not anymore.”

Allan fears the course could be continually targeted and wrecked in a similar way to Caird Park golf course in recent years.

Caird Park, which closed in May, was regularly targeted in 2024 with vandals causing £10,000 worth of damage on one occasion.

Golfers previously made a call for action after nuisance bikers plagued the course.

Allan added: “It is shocking and it is terrible what they can do.

“The police are apparently not allowed to chase them and they take so long to come out, it is worrying.

“It is not just us, it is other golf courses too.

“Hopefully they don’t come back, but we know they will be back.

“I feel I am just waiting for that call in the morning to say that’s another green.

“It is malicious. Hopefully, the police have some sort of plan of action.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Thursday, 30 October, 2025, we received a report of damage to a golf course at Old Quarry Road, Dundee.

“Officers will speak to the reporter to gather more information.”