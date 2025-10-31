Dundee golf club boss hits out as course damaged by biker yobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee golf club boss hits out as course damaged by biker yobs

The manager of Ballumbie Castle Golf Course says a green and a tee were 'wrecked' by vandals overnight.

By Ellidh Aitken

The manager of a Dundee golf club has hit out after the course was badly damaged by bikers.

Ballumbie Golf Course manager Allan Bange says vandals visit the site “every other week”.

The most recent incident saw a green and a tee “wrecked” with bike tracks left in the grass.

Allan told The Courier he expects it to be expensive to repair the damage, and he doesn’t yet know where to start.

Dundee golf course targeted by vandals as grass ‘wrecked’

He said: “It is the hard work of our green staff being ruined.

“We are trying to barricade the pathways but you are wasting our time; if they want to get in, then they will.

“I don’t know what I am going to do with it, whether it will be a re-tarping job.

“You can’t grow grass seed at this time of year, and as it is not growing it’s not an easy fix.

Bike tracks have been left in the grass. Image: Ballumbie Castle Golf Course

“This is the worst one we have had, and the last time we reported it was six or eight weeks ago, but it came back that time because the grass was still growing.

“They usually stay away from the greens, which is good, but not anymore.”

Allan fears the course could be continually targeted and wrecked in a similar way to Caird Park golf course in recent years.

Caird Park, which closed in May, was regularly targeted in 2024 with vandals causing £10,000 worth of damage on one occasion.

Golfers previously made a call for action after nuisance bikers plagued the course.

Ballumbie Castle Golf Course has hit out after grass was ‘wrecked’ by bikers. Image: DC Thomson

Allan added: “It is shocking and it is terrible what they can do.

“The police are apparently not allowed to chase them and they take so long to come out, it is worrying.

“It is not just us, it is other golf courses too.

“Hopefully they don’t come back, but we know they will be back.

“I feel I am just waiting for that call in the morning to say that’s another green.

“It is malicious. Hopefully, the police have some sort of plan of action.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Thursday, 30 October, 2025, we received a report of damage to a golf course at Old Quarry Road, Dundee.

“Officers will speak to the reporter to gather more information.”

More from News

Hannah Laing at DDE.
doof in the Park: How to secure tickets for 2026 festival
8
Karol Butkewicz appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath sex attacker plied teen girls with drink and drugs at 'Just Dance' party
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Home Office plea after bus driver attacked in Fife
CR0055729, James Simpson, Dundee. Live Event, Byron Street DUndee. Picture Shows: Police have taped off multiple streets surrounding Byron Street in Dundee this morning.Scenes of Crime officers are scouring the area for evidence, paying attention to a red audi car, and streets behind the property of interest.. Friday 31st October 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Forensics officers at scene of Dundee incident as major police probe under way
Dundee's Reform Street during its closure between Bank Street and Meadowside.
Concern over Dundee city centre street closure as no end date in sight
David Clegg, editor of The Courier.
DAVID CLEGG: Join us at The Courier Roadshows – we want you to shape…
To go with story by Alex Watson. 18-year-old SNP candidate wins Stirling East by-election Picture shows; Stirling East by-election. Stirling, Scotland. Supplied by Alex Watson/DC Thomson Date; 30/10/2025
Stirling SNP councillors launch bid to topple Labour leadership after by-election win
Jimmy McMillan receives the Robson Trophy from Fettercairn Show president Brian Barclay
Gallery: Fettercairn Show successes celebrated in Edzell
Police standing guard outside the property. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police guard Dundee flat after 'armed officers' called to incident
Angus licensing board said the unpaid fees list includes a number of "repeat offenders". Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
41 Angus pubs and clubs to be called before licensing chiefs over £11,500 unpaid…

Conversation