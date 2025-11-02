Cupar roadworks frustration with 14 sets ongoing or scheduled around town

Cupar residents have expressed frustration with 14 sets of roadworks ongoing or scheduled around the town.

Drivers have endured months of disruption as the A91 is dug up to replace electricity cables

And further resurfacing work and diversions elsewhere in Cupar have added to the pain.

Councillor Margaret Kennedy recently published a list of scheduled works on her Facebook page.

“Some people were saying it would be easier to tell them what roads didn’t have roadworks on them,” she told The Courier.

“At one point there were around 30 but some of those are now complete.

“Local residents understand the need for road maintenance and access to utilities under roads.

“But the sheer volume of roadworks under way and planned around Cupar is having a serious impact of travel times.”

More Cupar roadworks disruption possible

Of the 14 active or scheduled works, nine relate to ScottishPower Energy Networks’ (SPEN) cable-laying.

The other five are not related.

The Liberal Democrat councillor and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie have passed a number of concerns on to Fife Council.

These include the quality of repairs on the A91, which failed a local authority inspection.

Ms Kennedy said: “The standard of the finish is very poor.

“SPEN haven’t accepted that so they need to be inspected again once the works have finished.

“That could mean yet more disruption for local people if it has to then be resurfaced.

“Fife Council should review the decision making which has led to the current situation and work to manage the impact of roadworks more effectively.”

Volume of works ‘within normal levels’

Utility providers have a statutory right to carry out works to maintain their infrastructure.

However, while the SPEN works have been ongoing the council has tried to keep other utility works off the scheduled route.

As a result, some routine maintenance has been deferred and is now scheduled for the new year.

Service manager Sara Wilson said: “While the overall volume of roadworks is within normal levels, we recognise that the SPEN works – due to their location on a strategic route -are causing more disruption than usual.

“We understand that ongoing roadworks can be frustrating and disruptive for residents.

“And we want to thank the community for their continued patience.”

She added: “Fife Council works hard to co-ordinate roadworks across the region to minimise disruption.

“We carefully plan and collaborate with utility providers and contractors to reduce overlap and avoid unnecessary inconvenience where possible.