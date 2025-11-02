Cupar roadworks frustration with 14 sets ongoing or scheduled around town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar roadworks frustration with 14 sets ongoing or scheduled around town

Fife Council says the number of roadworks is within normal levels but locals claim it would be easier to say which streets are not being dug up.

By Claire Warrender
Cupar roadworks earlier this year
Roadworks outside Aldi in Cupar earlier this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Cupar residents have expressed frustration with 14 sets of roadworks ongoing or scheduled around the town.

Drivers have endured months of disruption as the A91 is dug up to replace electricity cables

And further resurfacing work and diversions elsewhere in Cupar have added to the pain.

Councillor Margaret Kennedy recently published a list of scheduled works on her Facebook page.

Councillor Margaret Kennedy did not support the Cupar minor injuries unit closure
Cupar Councillor Margaret Kennedy. Image: DC Thomson.

“Some people were saying it would be easier to tell them what roads didn’t have roadworks on them,” she told The Courier.

“At one point there were around 30 but some of those are now complete.

“Local residents understand the need for road maintenance and access to utilities under roads.

“But the sheer volume of roadworks under way and planned around Cupar is having a serious impact of travel times.”

More Cupar roadworks disruption possible

Of the 14 active or scheduled works, nine relate to ScottishPower Energy Networks’ (SPEN) cable-laying.

The other five are not related.

The Liberal Democrat councillor and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie have passed a number of concerns on to Fife Council.

These include the quality of repairs on the A91, which failed a local authority inspection.

Months of roadworks on the A91 have caused tailbacks. Image: DC Thomson

Ms Kennedy said: “The standard of the finish is very poor.

“SPEN haven’t accepted that so they need to be inspected again once the works have finished.

“That could mean yet more disruption for local people if it has to then be resurfaced.

“Fife Council should review the decision making which has led to the current situation and work to manage the impact of roadworks more effectively.”

Volume of works ‘within normal levels’

Utility providers have a statutory right to carry out works to maintain their infrastructure.

However, while the SPEN works have been ongoing the council has tried to keep other utility works off the scheduled route.

As a result, some routine maintenance has been deferred and is now scheduled for the new year.

Service manager Sara Wilson said: “While the overall volume of roadworks is within normal levels, we recognise that the SPEN works – due to their location on a strategic route -are causing more disruption than usual.

“We understand that ongoing roadworks can be frustrating and disruptive for residents.

“And we want to thank the community for their continued patience.”

She added: “Fife Council works hard to co-ordinate roadworks across the region to minimise disruption.

“We carefully plan and collaborate with utility providers and contractors to reduce overlap and avoid unnecessary inconvenience where possible.

