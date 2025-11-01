Readers react as Angus prepares to launch country’s first skip site sorting station

Angus Council has sparked intense public debate with its latest pioneering approach to recycling.

From November 10, the authority will become the first in Scotland to have a bin bag sorting station at one of its recycling centre.

The Zero Waste Scotland-funded pilot project is starting at Forfar recycling centre.

It will see bags of general waste individually checked for items which could be recycled.

Skip site users are being urged to ensure bin bags don’t contain recyclables.

Council waste chiefs say those account for nearly half the contents of black bags thrown into Angus skips.

Fly-tipping fears over Angus recycling pilot

Rection to the initiative has been as mixed as what the skip site staff are likely to find at the new sorting station.

It includes fears of a rise in fly-tipped bin bags.

One commenter said bluntly: “This will cause chaos.”

But many back the council’s latest attempt to return Angus to the top of the recycling pile.

Critics questioned how effective the system will prove if skips staff are faced with bags containing the likes of animal poo.

The council has stressed its workers will be there to give advice, not sift through the rubbish.

One reader said: “It will definitely increase illegal dumping as people will not run back home with rubbish to sort it out and return another day wasting their time.

Another commented: “Do we not recycle already. We have grey bin, purple bin, blue for paper or cardboard. Bottles go in other big bins. What the hell do we do next?”

Recyclers welcome Angus move

But in support, one contributor said other authorities could learn from Angus.

And numerous others said people should take their personal responsibilities seriously.

“If the public did it properly in the first place, there wouldn’t be a problem,” said one.

“But I can’t see this being successful. It’s yet another reason for rubbish getting dumped at the side of the roads, either when the skip is closed or just for the hell of it.”

“If only people would use a little bit of common sense, instead of just chucking everything in the closest bin,” added a reader.

And another said: “Great news, but as we all know some lazy knuckle-draggers will decide to fly-tip rather than do things properly.”