Readers react as Angus prepares to launch country’s first skip site sorting station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Readers react as Angus prepares to launch country’s first skip site sorting station

Bags bound for general waste at Forfar recycling centre are to be individually checked for items which could be recycled.

By Graham Brown
Forfar recycling centre is to be resurfaced. Image: Google
Forfar recycling centre is to be resurfaced. Image: Google

Angus Council has sparked intense public debate with its latest pioneering approach to recycling.

From November 10, the authority will become the first in Scotland to have a bin bag sorting station at one of its recycling centre.

The Zero Waste Scotland-funded pilot project is starting at Forfar recycling centre.

It will see bags of general waste individually checked for items which could be recycled.

Skip site users are being urged to ensure bin bags don’t contain recyclables.

Council waste chiefs say those account for nearly half the contents of black bags thrown into Angus skips.

Fly-tipping fears over Angus recycling pilot

Rection to the initiative has been as mixed as what the skip site staff are likely to find at the new sorting station.

It includes fears of a rise in fly-tipped bin bags.

One commenter said bluntly: “This will cause chaos.”

But many back the council’s latest attempt to return Angus to the top of the recycling pile.

Angus wheelie bins
The skip site pilot is the latest bid to increase recycling rates in Angus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Critics questioned how effective the system will prove if skips staff are faced with bags containing the likes of animal poo.

The council has stressed its workers will be there to give advice, not sift through the rubbish.

One reader said: “It will definitely increase illegal dumping as people will not run back home with rubbish to sort it out and return another day wasting their time.

Another commented: “Do we not recycle already. We have grey bin, purple bin, blue for paper or cardboard. Bottles go in other big bins. What the hell do we do next?”

Recyclers welcome Angus move

But in support, one contributor said other authorities could learn from Angus.

And numerous others said people should take their personal responsibilities seriously.

“If the public did it properly in the first place, there wouldn’t be a problem,” said one.

“But I can’t see this being successful. It’s yet another reason for rubbish getting dumped at the side of the roads, either when the skip is closed or just for the hell of it.”

“If only people would use a little bit of common sense, instead of just chucking everything in the closest bin,” added a reader.

And another said: “Great news, but as we all know some lazy knuckle-draggers will decide to fly-tip rather than do things properly.”

More from News

Missing man Nick Brown, last seen in Montrose.
Police urge missing man, 63, last seen in Montrose to 'confirm you're okay'
Emergency services at the scene of a flat fire in Perth High Street.
Perth High Street residents 'evacuated' amid big emergency turnout for fire in flat
Calais Muir Woods, Dunfermline. Image: Google
Fife abuser admits historic sex offending against six-year-old boy in Dunfermline woods
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
Unlicensed Angus XL Bully kennels at full capacity and in need of cash
13
The Glenrothes mum revealed her son's alleged rape ordeal a year ago. Image: Shutterstock
Glenrothes family 'moving through darkness' a year after revealing seven-year-old boy's 'rape' ordeal
Lyndsey Dale took over This Little Piggy shoe shop in Broughty Ferry last year. Image - Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry shoe shop owner blames major retailer Clarks for sales slump
10
Dundee man Thomas Banks has been reported missing
Concern for missing Dundee man with links to Kirriemuir and Forfar
Police standing guard outside the property. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police presence outside Dundee flat linked to woman's death
Dundee & Angus College Graduation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gallery: Hundreds celebrate Dundee and Angus College graduation 2025 at Caird Hall
Emergency services at Byron Street in Dundee.
Man, 26, arrested after woman's body found in Dundee house

Conversation