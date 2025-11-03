Forfar recycling centre closed this week ahead of new black bag pilot project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar recycling centre closed this week ahead of new black bag pilot project

The Queenswell Road facility is to be the first in Scotland with a general waste sorting station.

By Graham Brown
Forfar recycling centre is to be resurfaced. Image: Google
Forfar recycling centre is to be resurfaced. Image: Google

Forfar skip site is closed this week ahead of the facility pioneering a new recycling scheme from next Monday.

November 10 will see the Queenswell Road recycling centre open Scotland’s first sorting station for general waste.

Black bags and other containers are to be individually checked in a move aimed at diverting recycling from the general waste skip.

Zero Waste Scotland is funding the Angus pilot.

Council bosses hope the scheme will raise recycling rates by as much as 10%.

It is an initiative which already operates successfully in Wales and parts of England.

They say money saved will be spent on vital front-line services.

The Forfar closure is for resurfacing of the recycling yard.

And the authority said the latest work is purely coincidental to the pilot project being introduced.

A council spokesperson said: “Resurfacing had always been scheduled for those dates and we were bound by the dates of Zero Waste Scotland to start the pilot on the 10th.”

However, the closure will make the installation of the sorting shelter easier for centre staff.

The new initiative has generated a mix of opinions.

Many support the council’s efforts to improve recycling rates.

But fears have been raised that the move will lead to more bin bags being fly-tipped.

Forfar recycling centre has undergone a number of changes and improvements in recent years.

Plans for a two-storey staff unit were approved last year. It is still to be built.

Conversation