Forfar recycling centre closed this week ahead of new black bag pilot project

Forfar skip site is closed this week ahead of the facility pioneering a new recycling scheme from next Monday.

November 10 will see the Queenswell Road recycling centre open Scotland’s first sorting station for general waste.

Black bags and other containers are to be individually checked in a move aimed at diverting recycling from the general waste skip.

Zero Waste Scotland is funding the Angus pilot.

Council bosses hope the scheme will raise recycling rates by as much as 10%.

It is an initiative which already operates successfully in Wales and parts of England.

They say money saved will be spent on vital front-line services.

The Forfar closure is for resurfacing of the recycling yard.

And the authority said the latest work is purely coincidental to the pilot project being introduced.

A council spokesperson said: “Resurfacing had always been scheduled for those dates and we were bound by the dates of Zero Waste Scotland to start the pilot on the 10th.”

However, the closure will make the installation of the sorting shelter easier for centre staff.

The new initiative has generated a mix of opinions.

Many support the council’s efforts to improve recycling rates.

But fears have been raised that the move will lead to more bin bags being fly-tipped.

Forfar recycling centre has undergone a number of changes and improvements in recent years.

Plans for a two-storey staff unit were approved last year. It is still to be built.