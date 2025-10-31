Man, 26, arrested after woman’s body found in Dundee house

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in a property in Dundee.

Police and the fire service initially attended “reports of a fire” in the Byron Street area, near the Law, just after 7am.

Cordons were initially put in place on the street and nearby Kenmore Gardens.

A large area of Byron Street – between Brantwood Avenue and Lawton Road – was then taped off.

White-suited forensics officers were seen going in and out of a house, as well as examining the pavement and back garden.

CID officers went door-to-door in the area.

On Kenmore Gardens, which is accessed via a footpath from Byron Street, a home and a red car were also taped off, with scenes of crime officers scouring the area.

Police Scotland have now confirmed the body of a 37-year-old woman was found in the Byron Street home.

They also confirmed that both Byron Street and Kenmore Gardens incidents were linked.

A spokesperson said: “We received a report around 7.25am on Friday of a fire at a property in the Byron Street area.

“Emergency services attended and extinguished the fire, and the body of a 37-year-old woman was found within.

“Her family have been informed, and they are being provided with support by specially trained officers.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries remain ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it received a call at 7.10am on Friday and initially sent two crews to the incident.

Firefighters spent around two hours at the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.25am to attend an incident on Byron Street, Dundee.

“Two ambulances and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.”