Man, 26, arrested after woman’s body found in Dundee house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man, 26, arrested after woman’s body found in Dundee house

White-suited forensics officers were seen going in and out of a house, as well as examining the pavement and back garden.

By Ben MacDonald & James Simpson
Emergency services at Byron Street in Dundee.
Emergency services were called to Byron Street shortly after 7am on Friday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in a property in Dundee.

Police and the fire service initially attended “reports of a fire” in the Byron Street area, near the Law, just after 7am.

Cordons were initially put in place on the street and nearby Kenmore Gardens.

A large area of Byron Street – between Brantwood Avenue and Lawton Road – was then taped off.

White-suited forensics officers were seen going in and out of a house, as well as examining the pavement and back garden.

CID officers went door-to-door in the area.

On Kenmore Gardens, which is accessed via a footpath from Byron Street, a home and a red car were also taped off, with scenes of crime officers scouring the area.

Police with forensics officers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Officers investigating the incident. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The road was sealed off as the probe continued. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
White-suited forensics officers spent the day in the area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Police Scotland have now confirmed the body of a 37-year-old woman was found in the Byron Street home.

They also confirmed that both Byron Street and Kenmore Gardens incidents were linked.

A spokesperson said: “We received a report around 7.25am on Friday of a fire at a property in the Byron Street area.

“Emergency services attended and extinguished the fire, and the body of a 37-year-old woman was found within.

“Her family have been informed, and they are being provided with support by specially trained officers.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Police carry out a major investigation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Red and white tape was installed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Date; 31/10/2025
The area was a no-go zone. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police closed Byron Street at its junction with Lawton Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it received a call at 7.10am on Friday and initially sent two crews to the incident.

Firefighters spent around two hours at the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.25am to attend an incident on Byron Street, Dundee.

“Two ambulances and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.”

More from News

Dundee & Angus College Graduation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gallery: Hundreds celebrate Dundee and Angus College graduation 2025 at Caird Hall
Grass damaged at Dundee's Ballumbie Golf Course.
VIDEO: Dundee golf club boss hits out as course damaged by biker yobs
Hannah Laing at DDE.
doof in the Park: How to secure tickets for 2026 festival
8
Karol Butkewicz appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath sex attacker plied teen girls with drink and drugs at 'Just Dance' party
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Home Office plea after bus driver attacked in Fife
CR0055729, James Simpson, Dundee. Live Event, Byron Street DUndee. Picture Shows: Police have taped off multiple streets surrounding Byron Street in Dundee this morning.Scenes of Crime officers are scouring the area for evidence, paying attention to a red audi car, and streets behind the property of interest.. Friday 31st October 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Forensics officers at scene of Dundee incident as major police probe under way
Dundee's Reform Street during its closure between Bank Street and Meadowside.
Concern over Dundee city centre street closure as no end date in sight
David Clegg, editor of The Courier.
DAVID CLEGG: Join us at The Courier Roadshows – we want you to shape…
2
To go with story by Alex Watson. 18-year-old SNP candidate wins Stirling East by-election Picture shows; Stirling East by-election. Stirling, Scotland. Supplied by Alex Watson/DC Thomson Date; 30/10/2025
Stirling SNP councillors launch bid to topple Labour leadership after by-election win
Jimmy McMillan receives the Robson Trophy from Fettercairn Show president Brian Barclay
Gallery: Fettercairn Show successes celebrated in Edzell

Conversation