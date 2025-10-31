Concern for missing Dundee man with links to Kirriemuir and Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Concern for missing Dundee man with links to Kirriemuir and Forfar

Thomas Banks, 33, was last seen near the city's Tom McDonald Avenue on Thursday evening.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee man Thomas Banks has been reported missing
Thomas Banks was last seen on Thursday evening. Image: Police Scotland

A Dundee man, with links to Kirriemuir and Forfar, has been reported missing.

Thomas Banks, 33, was last seen near Tom McDonald Avenue at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

He is described as around 5ft 8inches tall, with short, dark hair.

Thomas also has dark-coloured facial hair.

It is not known what he was wearing.

Constable Claire Costello said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to trace Thomas as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

“I am also asking Thomas directly to get in touch with the police if he becomes aware of this appeal.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3325 of October 30.

More from News

Police standing guard outside the property. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police presence outside Dundee flat linked to woman's death
Dundee & Angus College Graduation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gallery: Hundreds celebrate Dundee and Angus College graduation 2025 at Caird Hall
Emergency services at Byron Street in Dundee.
Man, 26, arrested after woman's body found in Dundee house
Grass damaged at Dundee's Ballumbie Golf Course.
VIDEO: Dundee golf club boss hits out as course damaged by biker yobs
Hannah Laing at DDE.
doof in the Park: How to secure tickets for 2026 festival
8
Karol Butkewicz appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath sex attacker plied teen girls with drink and drugs at 'Just Dance' party
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Home Office plea after bus driver attacked in Fife
CR0055729, James Simpson, Dundee. Live Event, Byron Street DUndee. Picture Shows: Police have taped off multiple streets surrounding Byron Street in Dundee this morning.Scenes of Crime officers are scouring the area for evidence, paying attention to a red audi car, and streets behind the property of interest.. Friday 31st October 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Forensics officers at scene of Dundee incident as major police probe under way
Dundee's Reform Street during its closure between Bank Street and Meadowside.
Concern over Dundee city centre street closure as no end date in sight
David Clegg, editor of The Courier.
DAVID CLEGG: Join us at The Courier Roadshows – we want you to shape…
2

Conversation