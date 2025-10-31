News Concern for missing Dundee man with links to Kirriemuir and Forfar Thomas Banks, 33, was last seen near the city's Tom McDonald Avenue on Thursday evening. By Ben MacDonald October 31 2025, 8:55pm October 31 2025, 8:55pm Share Concern for missing Dundee man with links to Kirriemuir and Forfar Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5363716/concern-missing-dundee-man-kirriemuir-forfar-links/ Copy Link 0 comment Thomas Banks was last seen on Thursday evening. Image: Police Scotland A Dundee man, with links to Kirriemuir and Forfar, has been reported missing. Thomas Banks, 33, was last seen near Tom McDonald Avenue at around 8.30pm on Thursday. He is described as around 5ft 8inches tall, with short, dark hair. Thomas also has dark-coloured facial hair. It is not known what he was wearing. Constable Claire Costello said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to trace Thomas as soon as possible. “I would ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch. “I am also asking Thomas directly to get in touch with the police if he becomes aware of this appeal.” Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3325 of October 30.
