Concern for missing Dundee man with links to Kirriemuir and Forfar

A Dundee man, with links to Kirriemuir and Forfar, has been reported missing.

Thomas Banks, 33, was last seen near Tom McDonald Avenue at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

He is described as around 5ft 8inches tall, with short, dark hair.

Thomas also has dark-coloured facial hair.

It is not known what he was wearing.

Constable Claire Costello said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to trace Thomas as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

“I am also asking Thomas directly to get in touch with the police if he becomes aware of this appeal.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3325 of October 30.