Perth High Street residents ‘evacuated’ amid big emergency turnout for fire in flat

Part of Perth High Street was closed during the incident.

By Stephen Eighteen
Emergency services at the scene of a flat fire in Perth High Street.
Emergency services at the scene of a flat fire in Perth High Street. Image: Stuart Cowper

Residents in Perth High Street were reportedly evacuated from their homes due to a fire in a flat early on Saturday morning.

The alarm was raised at around 3.55am.

Three fire appliances, an ambulance, one police car and two police vans were seen, as locals reported being awoken abruptly by the sound of sirens.

Part of Perth High Street was shut while fire crews tackled the blaze.

A neighbour told The Courier: “I was woken by sirens passing and then saw that the top of Perth High Street had been closed off between Scott Street and South Methven Street.

“There were three fire engines there, as well as a fire officer’s car, and crews had been in breathing apparatus when tackling the fire.

“There was also an ambulance and at least one police car and two police vans present.

“I could see a group of people standing down at the Scott Street corner who looked as though they were residents who had been evacuated.

“Given the fire crews didn’t seem to be there desperately long, just shy of an hour, I don’t think it could have been that big a fire, but it must have been a fright for the people in the block at that time of morning.”

Part of the road was sealed off as firefighters tackled the blaze. Image: Stuart Cowper

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We had a call at 3.55am for a fire in High Street Perth.

“Three fire appliances were present.

“It was a small fire in a kitchen that was extinguished.

“Everyone was accounted for.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called, but it seems a minor fire with no further police action.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted.

