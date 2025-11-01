Police urge missing man, 63, last seen in Montrose to ‘confirm you’re okay’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police urge missing man, 63, last seen in Montrose to ‘confirm you’re okay’

Nick Brown was last seen in the Carnegie Street area on Friday morning.

By Stephen Eighteen
Missing man Nick Brown, last seen in Montrose.
Nick Brown was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland

Police have issued an appeal to trace a 63-year-old man reported missing in Montrose.

Nick Brown was last seen in the Carnegie Street area on Friday morning.

At the time he was driving a white Nissan Qashqai, registration: SW72 DZD.

It is unknown where he planned to go from there, but enquiries so far suggest he may have travelled to the Aberdeen area.

Nick is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with short, dark hair and has glasses.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt with a red trim around the neck, beige chino trousers and a navy gilet.

Police appeal for man missing from Montrose

Inspector Jill Dolan said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Nick’s welfare and are urgently trying to trace him to make sure he is safe and well.

“I’d urge anyone who has seen Nick or has any information on where he or the Nissan Qashqai may be, to come forward as soon as possible.

“Nick, if you see this appeal, please make contact with officers so we can confirm you’re ok.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3668 of 31 October, 2025.

