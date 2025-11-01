Police urge missing man, 63, last seen in Montrose to ‘confirm you’re okay’

Police have issued an appeal to trace a 63-year-old man reported missing in Montrose.

Nick Brown was last seen in the Carnegie Street area on Friday morning.

At the time he was driving a white Nissan Qashqai, registration: SW72 DZD.

It is unknown where he planned to go from there, but enquiries so far suggest he may have travelled to the Aberdeen area.

Nick is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with short, dark hair and has glasses.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt with a red trim around the neck, beige chino trousers and a navy gilet.

Police appeal for man missing from Montrose

Inspector Jill Dolan said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Nick’s welfare and are urgently trying to trace him to make sure he is safe and well.

“I’d urge anyone who has seen Nick or has any information on where he or the Nissan Qashqai may be, to come forward as soon as possible.

“Nick, if you see this appeal, please make contact with officers so we can confirm you’re ok.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3668 of 31 October, 2025.