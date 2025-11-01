Dundee pub that shut due to building ‘bulge’ may stay closed for up to six months

A Dundee pub that closed last month due to an emergency with the building may remain shut for another six months.

The Tinsmith, in Hawkhill, closed on October 9 as residents of the flats above were evacuated.

Emergency crews, including police and firefighters, were called after a “huge bulge” appeared in the wall of the building above the pub.

Scaffolding was installed in front of the pub, which was to remain closed until further notice.

The Tinsmith to stay closed for ‘next three to six months’

Now, the pub has announced it may not reopen until May next year.

A post on The Tinsmith’s Facebook page said: “Following further inspections, we’ve been advised that the building repairs will take longer than expected.”

It added: “Unfortunately, this means our pub will likely remain closed for the next three to six months while essential structural work is completed on the properties above.

“We know this isn’t the news anyone wanted to hear, but safety has to come first.

“We truly appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support – we can’t wait to welcome you all back once we’re safe and ready to reopen.

“We’re not going anywhere, and hope we get some good news to share with you all soon.”

Scaffolding on Dundee pub ‘required for some time’

Back when the incident took place, Gerry Moonie, operations manager for the pub, which is owned by city businessman Jimmy Marr, told The Courier he didn’t know when it would be allowed to reopen.

The extended closure will continue to cost the business thousands of pounds.

Mr Marr said last month: “It’s potentially a disaster for us businesswise at this time of year with all the students coming back to the city and organising events etc but we can’t take the risk of anyone being injured or worse.”

A huge supporting scaffold currently spans the length of The Tinsmith pub, from the corner of Westport Properties to the end of the tenement.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council told The Courier the scaffolding would be “required for some time”.

The road and footpath are both closed, with an alternative route through Dundee University’s campus or via Hawkhill and onto Nethergate and South Tay Street.

The incident also left dozens of tenants seeking alternative accommodation.