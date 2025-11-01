Dundee pub that shut due to building ‘bulge’ may stay closed for up to six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pub that shut due to building ‘bulge’ may stay closed for up to six months

The Tinsmith, in Hawkhill, closed on October 9 as residents of the flats above were evacuated.

By Stephen Eighteen
A huge scaffold is currently in place outside the Tinsmith pub. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
A huge scaffold is currently in place outside the Tinsmith pub. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A Dundee pub that closed last month due to an emergency with the building may remain shut for another six months.

The Tinsmith, in Hawkhill, closed on October 9 as residents of the flats above were evacuated.

Emergency crews, including police and firefighters, were called after a “huge bulge” appeared in the wall of the building above the pub.

Scaffolding was installed in front of the pub, which was to remain closed until further notice.

The Tinsmith to stay closed for ‘next three to six months’

Now, the pub has announced it may not reopen until May next year.

A post on The Tinsmith’s Facebook page said: “Following further inspections, we’ve been advised that the building repairs will take longer than expected.”

Huge scaffolding built outside the building housing The Tinsmith pub in Dundee.
Huge scaffolding has been built outside the building housing The Tinsmith pub. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

It added: “Unfortunately, this means our pub will likely remain closed for the next three to six months while essential structural work is completed on the properties above.

“We know this isn’t the news anyone wanted to hear, but safety has to come first.

“We truly appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support – we can’t wait to welcome you all back once we’re safe and ready to reopen.

“We’re not going anywhere, and hope we get some good news to share with you all soon.”

Scaffolding on Dundee pub ‘required for some time’

Back when the incident took place, Gerry Moonie, operations manager for the pub, which is owned by city businessman Jimmy Marr, told The Courier he didn’t know when it would be allowed to reopen.

The extended closure will continue to cost the business thousands of pounds.

Mr Marr said last month: “It’s potentially a disaster for us businesswise at this time of year with all the students coming back to the city and organising events etc but we can’t take the risk of anyone being injured or worse.”

The damaged building above the pub. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A huge supporting scaffold currently spans the length of The Tinsmith pub, from the corner of Westport Properties to the end of the tenement.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council told The Courier the scaffolding would be “required for some time”.

The road and footpath are both closed, with an alternative route through Dundee University’s campus or via Hawkhill and onto Nethergate and South Tay Street.

The incident also left dozens of tenants seeking alternative accommodation.

Conversation