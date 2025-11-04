Dundee Planning Ahead: New nursery at car showroom and Mountain Warehouse progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: New nursery at car showroom and Mountain Warehouse progress

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Andrew Robson
Strip-out works are planned for the former M&S Foodhall in Dundee.
Strip-out works are planned for the former M&S Foodhall. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Mountain Warehouse’s plans to open a new store in a former M&S Foodhall in Dundee have taken a step forward.

A building warrant application has been submitted to include the first floor and kitchen area in the strip-out works planned for the Gallagher Retail Park unit.

Earlier this year, the outdoor chain submitted a planning application to put up signs and carry out work on the old M&S Foodhall.

The foodhall closed in 2024 when M&S combined its two city centre stores in one unit elsewhere in the retail park.

Plans to strip back the unit to a shell were lodged back in July.

The building warrant now includes the first floor and kitchen, which was previously the M&S Cafe.

Further details have not been revealed about the proposals for the new shop, including the impact on the existing store on Murraygate.

Dundee nursery expansion plans

Aberfolye Too Nursery on Dunsinane Avenue.
Aberfolye Too Nursery on Dunsinane Avenue. Image: Google Street View

Aberfoyle Too Nursery, at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, has submitted plans to expand into the former car showroom next door.

The plans, submitted by Ellis Brown, would see the nursery expand into the vacant showroom to the left of the existing nursery.

If approved, Unit 5 at Dunsinane Industrial Estate would be turned into a nursery with four baby rooms, a sensory room, a staff room, and an office.

The accompanying building standards warrant application values the work at £20,000.

Plans for bus wash at Dundee station

The bus wash would be behind the existing station.
The bus wash would be behind the existing station. Image: DC Thomson

Stagecoach East Scotland has submitted plans to install a bus wash at Dundee Bus Station.

The bus wash would be located on the unused land opposite Mary Ane Lane, behind the existing bus station.

The proposed site plan says: “EV Buses will enter at new entrance off Marketgait.

“New gates (will be open during operating hours and closed once the last bus is in).

“Buses will then be washed (by shunters) and will exit left out of the existing exit onto Seagate, onto Trades Lane and back into the depot off Marketgait to park up facing North.

“This maintains a safe one-way system.”

Popeyes plans for empty Pizza Hut restaurant

Plans have been submitted for the former Pizza Hut unit.
Plans have been submitted for the former Pizza Hut unit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

American fried chicken chain Popeyes could be set to move into the former Dundee Pizza hut restaurant.

A building warrant application has been lodged for work on the Kingsway West Retail Park unit.

Popeyes launched in the US in 1972 and has been carrying out a major expansion across the UK for the past couple of years.

Little detail is given in the application, other than that it is to fit out the existing unit for a Popeyes takeaway and restaurant.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Conversation