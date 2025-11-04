Dundee Planning Ahead: New nursery at car showroom and Mountain Warehouse progress

Mountain Warehouse’s plans to open a new store in a former M&S Foodhall in Dundee have taken a step forward.

A building warrant application has been submitted to include the first floor and kitchen area in the strip-out works planned for the Gallagher Retail Park unit.

Earlier this year, the outdoor chain submitted a planning application to put up signs and carry out work on the old M&S Foodhall.

The foodhall closed in 2024 when M&S combined its two city centre stores in one unit elsewhere in the retail park.

Plans to strip back the unit to a shell were lodged back in July.

The building warrant now includes the first floor and kitchen, which was previously the M&S Cafe.

Further details have not been revealed about the proposals for the new shop, including the impact on the existing store on Murraygate.

Dundee nursery expansion plans

Aberfoyle Too Nursery, at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, has submitted plans to expand into the former car showroom next door.

The plans, submitted by Ellis Brown, would see the nursery expand into the vacant showroom to the left of the existing nursery.

If approved, Unit 5 at Dunsinane Industrial Estate would be turned into a nursery with four baby rooms, a sensory room, a staff room, and an office.

The accompanying building standards warrant application values the work at £20,000.

Plans for bus wash at Dundee station

Stagecoach East Scotland has submitted plans to install a bus wash at Dundee Bus Station.

The bus wash would be located on the unused land opposite Mary Ane Lane, behind the existing bus station.

The proposed site plan says: “EV Buses will enter at new entrance off Marketgait.

“New gates (will be open during operating hours and closed once the last bus is in).

“Buses will then be washed (by shunters) and will exit left out of the existing exit onto Seagate, onto Trades Lane and back into the depot off Marketgait to park up facing North.

“This maintains a safe one-way system.”

Popeyes plans for empty Pizza Hut restaurant

American fried chicken chain Popeyes could be set to move into the former Dundee Pizza hut restaurant.

A building warrant application has been lodged for work on the Kingsway West Retail Park unit.

Popeyes launched in the US in 1972 and has been carrying out a major expansion across the UK for the past couple of years.

Little detail is given in the application, other than that it is to fit out the existing unit for a Popeyes takeaway and restaurant.

