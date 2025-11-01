News Death of woman being treated as murder after Dundee house fire A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with her death. By Andrew Robson November 1 2025, 9:50pm November 1 2025, 9:50pm Share Death of woman being treated as murder after Dundee house fire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5363841/woman-murder-dundee-byron-street/ Copy Link Forensics officers at Byron Street on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The death of a woman is being treated as murder after a house fire in Dundee. Police and firefighters were called to reports of a fire within a property on Bryon Street shortly after 7am on Friday. Cordons were initially put in place on the street and nearby Kenmore Gardens. Officers also guarded a flat on Glenagnes Road in Blackness after reports of an armed response in the area. The body of a 37-year-old woman was found in the Byron Street home. A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death. Officers at the scene on Saturday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson Police have now confirmed her death is being treated as murder, following a post-mortem. The force says her family is being supported by specially trained officers. A police presence remained outside the Byron Street home on Saturday. The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.