Death of woman being treated as murder after Dundee house fire

The death of a woman is being treated as murder after a house fire in Dundee.

Police and firefighters were called to reports of a fire within a property on Bryon Street shortly after 7am on Friday.

Cordons were initially put in place on the street and nearby Kenmore Gardens.

Officers also guarded a flat on Glenagnes Road in Blackness after reports of an armed response in the area.

The body of a 37-year-old woman was found in the Byron Street home.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

Police have now confirmed her death is being treated as murder, following a post-mortem.

The force says her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

A police presence remained outside the Byron Street home on Saturday.

The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.