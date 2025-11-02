Callander hotel owners to ‘visit homes of guests’ as closing date revealed after 22 years in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callander hotel owners to ‘visit homes of guests’ as closing date revealed after 22 years in charge

John Martin and his wife Susan are leaving Poppies Hotel after taking it over in March 2004.

By Stephen Eighteen
John and Susan standing outside the hotel
John and Susan Martin are closing Callander's Poppies Hotel. Image: Poppies Hotel

The owners of a Callander hotel have announced its closure date after running the business for almost 22 years.

John Martin, 65, and his wife Susan, 63, say they will go into semi-retirement after being in charge of Poppies Hotel since March 2004.

The nine-bedroom hotel, which has been welcoming guests since 1989, will shut on November 14.

The Leny Road establishment, which also has an award-winning whisky bar and 40-cover restaurant, went on the market in September 2021 for £675,000.

Poppies Hotel to be converted into family home

The Martins have found a buyer, who has applied to convert the building into a family home, which is how it began its life in the 1890s.

With more free time on their hands, the couple plan to travel around the UK visiting many of the friends they have made over the past two decades.

“We are going to miss all the regular customers we made over the years,” John said.

The black and white building was built in the 1890. There is a car park in front which leads to a seating area and lawn.
The building dates back to the 1890s. Image: Poppies Hotel

“We have a lot of customers who are now friends.

“One couple got married here in our first year and have come here every year since.

“So we have seen their children grow up.

“We keep in touch with our customers and exchange Christmas cards.

“We are planning to visit a lot of these people down south. We will go to Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Northumberland, Lancashire, Yorkshire…”

Three-bedroom house added as hotel refurbished

After their first year of trading, John and Susan began a complete refurbishment of the hotel, adding an adjacent three-bedroom house in 2007.

In 2009, they commissioned a local craftsman to design and build a new local oak bar to house and display their growing collection of single scotch malt whisky.

This later became an award-winning whisky bar.

At this time, they also renewed the fixed furnishings and flooring from the same oak used to complete the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

Couple hope to stay in Callander

John and Susan say they will leave with lots of happy family memories.

These include giving their children, Laura, 33, and Claire, 36, a valuable insight into working life when they were teenagers.

The couple haven’t yet found a new home, but they hope to stay in the Callander area if possible.

The couple, arms around each other, at the hotel's main door. A Scottish Tourist Board plaque is next to them, declaring it a three-star small hotel.
The couple are looking forward to semi-retirement. Image: Poppies Hotel

John added: “We have had a lot of well-wishers, with people wanting to come back for our last day.

“We have been looking for somewhere in the area and love the town.

“All the facilities and amenities are here.”

The wooden bar within the hotel, which has an excellent selection of whisky. There are chairs and a fireplace to the right of the room.
Whisky has been a big draw for customers. Image: Poppies Hotel

In the meantime, they are offering unwanted items on Sunday and Monday, from 12pm until 7pm.

These include furniture, kitchen goods, crockery, cutlery, glassware, soft furnishings, bedding and bedroom goods.

National Park authority to decide application

The application to convert the property into a private home has been made by Martin Sears to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority.

The hotel would be used as a residential dwelling if approved, while the detached three-bedroom house would become a short-term let.

This is subject to Stirling Council licensing.

The Poppies Hotel has been welcoming guests since 1989.

