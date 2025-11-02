Callander hotel owners to ‘visit homes of guests’ as closing date revealed after 22 years in charge

The owners of a Callander hotel have announced its closure date after running the business for almost 22 years.

John Martin, 65, and his wife Susan, 63, say they will go into semi-retirement after being in charge of Poppies Hotel since March 2004.

The nine-bedroom hotel, which has been welcoming guests since 1989, will shut on November 14.

The Leny Road establishment, which also has an award-winning whisky bar and 40-cover restaurant, went on the market in September 2021 for £675,000.

Poppies Hotel to be converted into family home

The Martins have found a buyer, who has applied to convert the building into a family home, which is how it began its life in the 1890s.

With more free time on their hands, the couple plan to travel around the UK visiting many of the friends they have made over the past two decades.

“We are going to miss all the regular customers we made over the years,” John said.

“We have a lot of customers who are now friends.

“One couple got married here in our first year and have come here every year since.

“So we have seen their children grow up.

“We keep in touch with our customers and exchange Christmas cards.

“We are planning to visit a lot of these people down south. We will go to Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Northumberland, Lancashire, Yorkshire…”

Three-bedroom house added as hotel refurbished

After their first year of trading, John and Susan began a complete refurbishment of the hotel, adding an adjacent three-bedroom house in 2007.

In 2009, they commissioned a local craftsman to design and build a new local oak bar to house and display their growing collection of single scotch malt whisky.

This later became an award-winning whisky bar.

At this time, they also renewed the fixed furnishings and flooring from the same oak used to complete the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

Couple hope to stay in Callander

John and Susan say they will leave with lots of happy family memories.

These include giving their children, Laura, 33, and Claire, 36, a valuable insight into working life when they were teenagers.

The couple haven’t yet found a new home, but they hope to stay in the Callander area if possible.

John added: “We have had a lot of well-wishers, with people wanting to come back for our last day.

“We have been looking for somewhere in the area and love the town.

“All the facilities and amenities are here.”

In the meantime, they are offering unwanted items on Sunday and Monday, from 12pm until 7pm.

These include furniture, kitchen goods, crockery, cutlery, glassware, soft furnishings, bedding and bedroom goods.

National Park authority to decide application

The application to convert the property into a private home has been made by Martin Sears to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority.

The hotel would be used as a residential dwelling if approved, while the detached three-bedroom house would become a short-term let.

This is subject to Stirling Council licensing.

