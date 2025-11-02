News IN PICTURES: Edzell bonfire night and fireworks display is a cracker Families flocked to Edzell Muir for the annual crowd-puller. A group of pals enjoy the Edzell fireworks display. Image: Paul Reid By Graham Brown November 2 2025, 12:27pm November 2 2025, 12:27pm Share IN PICTURES: Edzell bonfire night and fireworks display is a cracker Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5363964/edzell-village-fireworks-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Edzell Muir welcomed a huge crowd for the annual village bonfire and fireworks display. The event is a village highlight and pulls in visitors from Angus and Aberdeenshire. Families enjoyed food and music before the spectacular display which lit up the night sky. Other fireworks displays are still to be held in Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Photographer Paul Reid joined the bonfire night fun at Edzell. The Edzell display fills the Angus sky. Image: Paul Reid Light sabre at the ready. A stunning display. Sparkler fun for these young visitors. A family having fun at Edzell. The Edzell Muir event was a huge success. The big night goes with a bang. Friends enjoying the Edzell display. A sea of colour. The village organised display is always busy. Youngsters enjoy the Edzell spectacle. Lighting up the night sky. Sparklers lit. The fireworks in full swing. The crowd enjoy the bonfire and fireworks.
Conversation