IN PICTURES: Edzell bonfire night and fireworks display is a cracker

Families flocked to Edzell Muir for the annual crowd-puller.

A group of pals enjoy the Edzell fireworks display. Image: Paul Reid
A group of pals enjoy the Edzell fireworks display. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Edzell Muir welcomed a huge crowd for the annual village bonfire and fireworks display.

The event is a village highlight and pulls in visitors from Angus and Aberdeenshire.

Families enjoyed food and music before the spectacular display which lit up the night sky.

Other fireworks displays are still to be held in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the bonfire night fun at Edzell.
Edzell bonfire night and fireworks.
The Edzell display fills the Angus sky. Image: Paul Reid
Edzell village bonfire and fireworks.
Light sabre at the ready.
Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
A stunning display.
Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
Sparkler fun for these young visitors.
Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
A family having fun at Edzell.
Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
The Edzell Muir event was a huge success.
Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
The big night goes with a bang.
Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
Friends enjoying the Edzell display.
Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
A sea of colour.
Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
The village organised display is always busy.
Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
Youngsters enjoy the Edzell spectacle.
Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
Lighting up the night sky.

Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.

Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
Sparklers lit.
Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
The fireworks in full swing.
Edzell bonfire and fireworks display.
The crowd enjoy the bonfire and fireworks.

Conversation