IN PICTURES: Edzell bonfire night and fireworks display is a cracker

Edzell Muir welcomed a huge crowd for the annual village bonfire and fireworks display.

The event is a village highlight and pulls in visitors from Angus and Aberdeenshire.

Families enjoyed food and music before the spectacular display which lit up the night sky.

Other fireworks displays are still to be held in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the bonfire night fun at Edzell.