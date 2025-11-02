Tributes flood in for ‘kindest’ Glenrothes woman, 37, who died after Dundee house fire

A woman who died after an incident on Bryon Street in Dundee has been named as Natalie Egan.

NHS worker Ms Egan died after emergency services were called to reports of a fire in the Bryon Street property shortly after 7am on Friday.

Cordons were initially put in place on the street and nearby Kenmore Gardens.

Officers also guarded a flat on Glenagnes Road in Blackness after reports of an armed response in the area.

The force later confirmed the 37-year-old’s death is being treated as murder.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Glenrothes woman’s death.

Tributes to ‘loving, caring’ Dundee woman

Tributes have been posted on social media following the tragic news.

One friend wrote on Facebook: “This has honestly broken me. I cannot believe such a small, loving, caring gal that you always were Natalie Egan.

“I’m devastated at this news. [It] is horrible. I wish it was all a dream.

“You were one of the most kindest girls I’ve ever met.”

Another added: “Rest in peace to Natalie.

“No one deserves to go in this kind of way.

“Thoughts go out to your family.”

Tributes also flooded in on the Police Scotland Tayside Facebook post.

One woman wrote: “I’m so deeply sorry to her family and friends, this so so deeply tragic.”

Another added: “So sad, she was such a nice person.”

“Sleep tight, beautiful,” another comment read.

One man wrote: “Thinking of all of her family at this horrific time. She was such a lovely lady.”

The 26-year-old man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with her death.

The Courier has been given permission from Ms Egan’s family to write this tribute.