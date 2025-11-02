Off-road bikes seized and 24 people reported in Dundee crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Off-road bikes seized and 24 people reported in Dundee crackdown

Police have seized seven off-road motorcycles across the city as part of Operation Challenge.

By Andrew Robson
Police have seized seven bikes since February.

Seven off-road motorbikes have been seized and 24 people have been reported amid a crackdown in Dundee.

Police say 23 males and one female have been reported to the relevant authorities for driving motorcycles and quad bikes in an anti-social manner since February.

Offences have occurred across the city, including in Fintry, Douglas, Linlathen, Kirkton and the city centre.

It comes as police continue to respond to concerns raised by members of the public as part of Operation Challenge.

Off-road bike crackdown in Dundee

In the past few weeks, several people have been charged for driving off-road bikes antisocially.

A 17-year-old boy was charged over “numerous” road traffic offences for driving an electric-powered motorcycle in Linlathen on October 23.

His electric-powered motorcycle was seized.

And officers received reports of a stolen moped, which had been driven in an anti-social manner on Findowrie Street on October 26.

Findowrie Street in Fintry where a moped was siezed
Findowrie Street in Fintry. Image: Google Street View

A 14-year-old boy was traced at the time and charged with theft and road traffic offences.

The moped was seized and returned to its owner.

Constable McLaughlin from Longhaugh Community Policing Team said: “Police Scotland continue to pro-actively target persons who drive off-road motorcycles and other similar vehicles in an anti-social manner.

“I would continue to encourage members of the public to report if they witness persons driving off-road motorcycles and other similar vehicles.

“This can be done in several ways, including by phoning 101 or via the Police Scotland website.”

