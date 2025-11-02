Off-road bikes seized and 24 people reported in Dundee crackdown

Seven off-road motorbikes have been seized and 24 people have been reported amid a crackdown in Dundee.

Police say 23 males and one female have been reported to the relevant authorities for driving motorcycles and quad bikes in an anti-social manner since February.

Offences have occurred across the city, including in Fintry, Douglas, Linlathen, Kirkton and the city centre.

It comes as police continue to respond to concerns raised by members of the public as part of Operation Challenge.

Off-road bike crackdown in Dundee

In the past few weeks, several people have been charged for driving off-road bikes antisocially.

A 17-year-old boy was charged over “numerous” road traffic offences for driving an electric-powered motorcycle in Linlathen on October 23.

His electric-powered motorcycle was seized.

And officers received reports of a stolen moped, which had been driven in an anti-social manner on Findowrie Street on October 26.

A 14-year-old boy was traced at the time and charged with theft and road traffic offences.

The moped was seized and returned to its owner.

Constable McLaughlin from Longhaugh Community Policing Team said: “Police Scotland continue to pro-actively target persons who drive off-road motorcycles and other similar vehicles in an anti-social manner.

“I would continue to encourage members of the public to report if they witness persons driving off-road motorcycles and other similar vehicles.

“This can be done in several ways, including by phoning 101 or via the Police Scotland website.”