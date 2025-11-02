Dundee teacher struck off for ‘faking her own death’ after hoax cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee teacher struck off for ‘faking her own death’ after hoax cancer diagnosis

A General Teaching Council for Scotland panel said it was a “chronic and elaborate deception”.

By Andrew Robson
Teacher F worked at a primary school in Dundee.
Teacher F worked at a primary school in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

A Dundee teacher who admitted faking her own death and a terminal cancer diagnosis has been struck off.

The teacher, who worked at a primary school in Dundee, falsely claimed that she was seriously and terminally ill for over two years.

The woman – who has not been named – lied about being diagnosed with leukaemia in May 2022, having part of her lung removed and used crutches she did not need.

She pretended to be her mum, providing false updates about her health and spending time with children while using a wheelchair she did not require.

The General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) has ruled her unfit to practise as a result.

Dundee teacher faked cancer diagnosis

Called “Teacher F” in the GTCS Fitness to Teach hearing, the woman was also found to have falsely told others her cancer was not curable and had been given six months to live.

In June 2022, she told colleagues her leg had been amputated and that she was getting a prosthetic leg.

She lied to colleagues about being in a hospice, where staff and children went to visit and drop off gifts.

During the elaborate hoax, the woman said she was having a rushed wedding and bought a child a bridesmaid’s dress.

In March 2023, she pretended to be her aunt and told a colleague that she had died.

The teacher has not been named for legal reasons
The teacher has not been named for legal reasons. Image: Shutterstock

Nine days later, she asked the same person for any gifts that had been addressed to her to be posted.

A few weeks later, she sent a card supposedly from her mum and dad with false information about her death.

A hearing of the GTCS Fitness to Teach panel was held in January 2025.

The regulator described the teacher’s actions as “a chronic and elaborate deception”.

Dundee primary teacher struck off

A summary of the evidence says the teacher admitted the allegations where she “falsely made out that she was seriously and terminally ill” between May 2021 and May 2023.

“She went to significant lengths to enhance its prospect of being believed”, it added.

“This was a chronic and elaborate deception, which she knew to be false throughout her perpetuation of it.”

The GTCS panel concluded: “The teacher had fallen significantly short of the standards for a registered teacher and was unfit to teach.”

The teacher will have to wait at least two years before she can make an application for re-registration.

More from News

Templeton 10 Mile Road Race. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Gallery: Dundee hosts popular Templeton 10 mile road race
Station Park, home of Nairn County.
Supporter dies after medical emergency at Brechin City match
Scurry Around Tentsmuir Forest Trail Running Festival 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gallery: Runners take on Tentsmuir Forest annual trail event
Police have seized seven off-road bikes in Dundee since February.
Off-road bikes seized and 24 people reported in Dundee crackdown
John and Susan standing outside the hotel
Callander hotel owners to 'visit homes of guests' as closing date revealed after 22…
Scott Shearer.
Joyrider jailed after 115mph police chase in stolen car down wrong side of A9…
Natalie Egan.
Tributes flood in for 'kindest' Glenrothes woman, 37, who died after Dundee house fire
Over-30s enjoyed Halloween fancy dress and dancing at Fat Sam’s Day of the Dead party. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gallery: Dundee Day of the Dead event at Fat Sam's draws over-30s crowd for…
A group of pals enjoy the Edzell fireworks display. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Edzell bonfire night and fireworks display is a cracker
Alice Wildgoose, Vanessa Roseves and baby Hamish at his first fireworks display in Cupar
19 happy pictures as families enjoy spectacular Cupar fireworks display

Conversation