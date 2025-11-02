Dundee teacher struck off for ‘faking her own death’ after hoax cancer diagnosis

A Dundee teacher who admitted faking her own death and a terminal cancer diagnosis has been struck off.

The teacher, who worked at a primary school in Dundee, falsely claimed that she was seriously and terminally ill for over two years.

The woman – who has not been named – lied about being diagnosed with leukaemia in May 2022, having part of her lung removed and used crutches she did not need.

She pretended to be her mum, providing false updates about her health and spending time with children while using a wheelchair she did not require.

The General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) has ruled her unfit to practise as a result.

Dundee teacher faked cancer diagnosis

Called “Teacher F” in the GTCS Fitness to Teach hearing, the woman was also found to have falsely told others her cancer was not curable and had been given six months to live.

In June 2022, she told colleagues her leg had been amputated and that she was getting a prosthetic leg.

She lied to colleagues about being in a hospice, where staff and children went to visit and drop off gifts.

During the elaborate hoax, the woman said she was having a rushed wedding and bought a child a bridesmaid’s dress.

In March 2023, she pretended to be her aunt and told a colleague that she had died.

Nine days later, she asked the same person for any gifts that had been addressed to her to be posted.

A few weeks later, she sent a card supposedly from her mum and dad with false information about her death.

A hearing of the GTCS Fitness to Teach panel was held in January 2025.

The regulator described the teacher’s actions as “a chronic and elaborate deception”.

Dundee primary teacher struck off

A summary of the evidence says the teacher admitted the allegations where she “falsely made out that she was seriously and terminally ill” between May 2021 and May 2023.

“She went to significant lengths to enhance its prospect of being believed”, it added.

“This was a chronic and elaborate deception, which she knew to be false throughout her perpetuation of it.”

The GTCS panel concluded: “The teacher had fallen significantly short of the standards for a registered teacher and was unfit to teach.”

The teacher will have to wait at least two years before she can make an application for re-registration.