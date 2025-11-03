News Gallery: Fireworks fun at Kirriemuir Organisers enjoyed a perfect night for their event at Kirrie Hill. Families flocked to Kirrie Hill for the Angus town's display. Image: Paul Reid By Graham Brown November 3 2025, 9:58am November 3 2025, 9:58am Share Gallery: Fireworks fun at Kirriemuir Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5364241/kirriemuir-bonfire-night-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 1 comment Kirriemuir fireworks spectacular went of with a bang as families flocked to The Hill. The Rotary Club of the Angus Glens organised Sunday night’s event in association with Kirrie Regeneration Group. And families wrapped up warm to enjoy the show in ideal autumn conditions. Kirrie’s display followed another big weekend turnout in Edzell. And there is a host of bonfire night events planned across Tayside, Fife and Stirling this week. Photographer Paul Reid went along to Kirrie Hill for the display. The fireworks are lit. Sisters Mollie (7) and Maddie (3) McRae with their dad Sammy. An explosion of colour. A large crowd enjoyed the Kirrie event. Harry McIntosh, Kieran Davidson, Lyndsay Davidson, Michael Davidson with (front) Hayley Davidson, Amelia McIntosh, Sasha Marshall and baby Rhea McIntosh. Pop, bang, colour. Cameron (9) and Rory (7) Stewart from Kirriemuir with their sparklers. Nicola Christie with baby Sophie Foster having fun with Siena (7). Happy customers making their last minute purchases before the display. Lighting up the Angus sky. A happy family outing. Bright lights. Varri Young and Danielle Matthews enjoy the display. The crowd was treated to a stunning show. Blue and gold over Kirrie. The Kirrie bonfire is lit. Murdo McCorkindale (7) enjoys the night.
