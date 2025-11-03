Gallery: Fireworks fun at Kirriemuir

Kirriemuir fireworks spectacular went of with a bang as families flocked to The Hill.

The Rotary Club of the Angus Glens organised Sunday night’s event in association with Kirrie Regeneration Group.

And families wrapped up warm to enjoy the show in ideal autumn conditions.

Kirrie’s display followed another big weekend turnout in Edzell.

And there is a host of bonfire night events planned across Tayside, Fife and Stirling this week.

Photographer Paul Reid went along to Kirrie Hill for the display.