Gallery: Fireworks fun at Kirriemuir

Organisers enjoyed a perfect night for their event at Kirrie Hill.

Families flocked to Kirrie Hill for the Angus town's display. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Kirriemuir fireworks spectacular went of with a bang as families flocked to The Hill.

The Rotary Club of the Angus Glens organised Sunday night’s event in association with Kirrie Regeneration Group.

And families wrapped up warm to enjoy the show in ideal autumn conditions.

Kirrie’s display followed another big weekend turnout in Edzell.

And there is a host of bonfire night events planned across Tayside, Fife and Stirling this week.

Photographer Paul Reid went along to Kirrie Hill for the display.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
The fireworks are lit.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
Sisters Mollie (7) and Maddie (3) McRae with their dad Sammy.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
An explosion of colour.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
A large crowd enjoyed the Kirrie event.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
Harry McIntosh, Kieran Davidson, Lyndsay Davidson, Michael Davidson with (front) Hayley Davidson, Amelia McIntosh, Sasha Marshall and baby Rhea McIntosh.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
Pop, bang, colour.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
Cameron (9) and Rory (7) Stewart from Kirriemuir with their sparklers.

Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.

Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
Nicola Christie with baby Sophie Foster having fun with Siena (7).
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
Happy customers making their last minute purchases before the display.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
Lighting up the Angus sky.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
A happy family outing.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
Bright lights.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
Varri Young and Danielle Matthews enjoy the display.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
The crowd was treated to a stunning show.
Kirriemuir bonfire and fireworks display.
Blue and gold over Kirrie.
Kirriemuir bonfire night.
The Kirrie bonfire is lit.
Kirriemuir bonfire night.
Murdo McCorkindale (7) enjoys the night.

Conversation