Fourth Dundee McDonald’s restaurant approved by councillors

Plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant at Dundee Riverside have been approved by councillors.

An application was submitted to the local authority in May seeking permission for a drive-through premises to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

It was a revised version of a previous application submitted by the fast food giant which was withdrawn in October last year following council feedback.

The amended application reduced the number of drive-through units from two down to one and decreased the floor space of the proposed restaurant.

The proposed Riverside site was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

Planning permission was granted for this development in 2022 but it failed to materialise.

More than two dozen objections lodged

Dundee City Council’s planning committee met on Monday to discuss the McDonald’s application.

A report drafted by officers ahead of the meeting detailed that more than two dozen objections had been submitted against the plans.

A number of deputations were made at Monday’s meeting. Among them was West End resident Peter Orrell, who urged the committee to reject the application.

“The development would bring a number of serious problems”, he said.

“I would like to point out the proximity of Dundee airport and the associated safety risks about litter blowing onto the site.”

“Increased vehicle movements at this location will further strain the road network in this area and present a real safety risk to cyclists and pedestrians.

“Perhaps the most important point is that this is not what the local community wants or needs.

“This proposal has generated widespread concern and opposition. People are not resistant to change but they see the direct impact it would have on their lives and surroundings.”

Karen Fox, who spoke on behalf of the West End Community Council, outlined that Perth Road traders had expressed concern over the potential impact on their business should the McDonald’s development go ahead.

‘Long-term commitment to Dundee’

However, franchisee Nick McPartland, who owns six McDonald’s chains across Dundee and Angus, spoke of the benefits of the development.

He said: “Across the six sites we employ over 800 people – 500 of those directly in Dundee.

“For many, this is their very first job. Watching them develop gives me a great deal of satisfaction.

“We have just completed a £1m refurbishment at the Camperdown restaurant and that shows the long-term commitment to the city.

“It’s not some faceless organisation. This business is owned and run by myself, my family and the 850 people we employ across Dundee and Angus.”

Council Tim Hortons warning

Councillors were also warned by Gregor Hamilton – head of planning at DCC – that any refusal of the McDonald’s application would likely be overturned on appeal given the previous planning permission granted to the Burger King development.

He likened the issue to the Tim Hortons development which saw Dundee City Council ordered to pay compensation to the coffee giant after refusing planning permission.

Tim Hortons were subsequently granted permission on appeal to the Scottish Government.

The majority of planning committee voted to approve the Riverside McDonald’s application.