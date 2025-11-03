EXCLUSIVE: Abertay University lecturer who hosted controversial ‘rape’ talk breaks silence after being targeted with graffiti

An Abertay lecturer who invited a controversial men’s rights group to speak to students has broken his silence after graffiti calling him a “rapist sympathiser” appeared near the university.

Dr Stuart Waiton sparked outrage last week after hosting a speaker session with Justice for Innocent Men Scotland (Jims) operations director Marsha Sturgeon.

She claimed there were “innocent men in prison, families broken, communities destroyed” due to “wrongful” rape convictions.

The event was condemned by campaigners such as Justice for Every Mistreated Survivor (Jems), Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley and rape survivor Ellie Wilson.

Abertay lecturer speaks out after ‘rapist sympathiser’ graffiti appears near university

At the time, Waiton told The Courier he was “not interested” in responding to the criticism.

However, the senior sociology and criminology lecturer has now spoken out after graffiti appeared near Abertay University’s campus over the weekend.

The writing, which says “F*** Waiton. Rapist sympathiser”, and “P*** off Waiton”, has been scrawled on the wall of the High School of Dundee at Euclid Crescent.

Abertay has confirmed that graffiti was also found on other parts of the campus.

Waiton, who previously spoke at a protest held by Jims at Holyrood, says he has received emails and calls from people demanding he be sacked from his university role over the speaker session.

He also admits he is aware of Jims members making “unpleasant comments online”.

The lecturer told The Courier: “I organised a meeting with women from Justice for Innocent Men Scotland, a grassroots group made up of hundreds of individuals who feel that their relatives are victims of a miscarriage of justice.

“Despite their personal issues the group impressively talk in general about the problems in the criminal justice where ‘rape shield’ legislation is seen to be preventing fair trials.

“They are not alone in thinking this and it is a tragedy that no one in the media is using this opportunity to investigate their concerns.”

Waiton went on to reference an academic paper he is writing about an ongoing Supreme Court case involving ex-Broughty Ferry bar owner Andy Keir, serving five years in jail after being convicted of rape in 2022.

He then namechecked the Faculty of Advocates and Law Society of Scotland, which have both raised concerns this year about “overly narrow interpretations of evidential rules in rape trials”.

Waiton added: “My research suggests this is a serious problem. The Jims women were invited to talk to my students about this.

“They are criminology students, and I am a critical criminologist who tries to look at areas where there is a state overreach.

“Miscarriages of justice is one example of this, and I would have thought that this type of discussion would be seen as extremely useful.

“It should be clear to anyone that no one wants rapists to be freed.

“Rape is a heinous crime.

“Indeed, I personally think that the sentences rapists get are often too lenient.

“However, at the moment, if you look at the evidence, and especially at the evidence that is being withheld from juries, it is difficult not to conclude that Scotland has a serious problem with miscarriages of justice.”

Abertay lecturer says anger over controversial ‘rape’ talk is ‘depressing and unjustified’

He then slammed the backlash he has faced since details of the university talk emerged.

Waiton said: “The reaction to me inviting these women is depressing and unjustified.

“I now understand that some Jims people have made some unpleasant comments online, and they can answer to that, but as a group they are not pro-rape or ‘rape apologists’, this is gutter journalism.

“They are a campaign group of ordinary people who feel something has gone seriously wrong with the justice system and my research and the work of many, many lawyers suggests that this is true.”

He added: “Students should be able to look at the evidence and listen to people who think that there is a serious problem of miscarriages of justice.

“That is what a university in a free society that believes in academic freedom and the need to hold those in power to account should be all about.

“To then find people online, get emails and even phone calls from people demanding I be sacked seems not only unjustified but worryingly intolerant and authoritarian.”

Rape survivor support group says students ‘right to be outraged’

Abertay University says the Jims speaker session was “not approved by the senior management team” and its investigation into the matter is ongoing.

A spokesperson for rape and abuse survivor support group Jems said: “Dr Waiton invited Jims to Abertay University without upper management approval, and serious questions must be asked about why this was allowed to happen.

“It is horrifying to imagine the impact this could have had if a survivor had been present in that lecture. Jims are not an academic organisation — they are a campaign group that routinely denigrates victims and spreads misinformation about sexual violence.

“Their narrative consistently undermines survivors and seeks to discredit legitimate convictions.”

The group insists it is “fully supportive of open legal debate and academic discussion on issues within the justice system”.

But it added: “We will never condone using victims and survivors as collateral damage because someone’s partner, son, or relative was convicted through a rigorous and fair judicial process.

“Supporting the men in their group does not make those men innocent, they are in fact convicted, and no miscarriages of justice have ever been proven.

“They claim to support over 83 ‘innocent’ men. Given the scarily low conviction rate for rape, this must be viewed as ridiculous.

“The decision to provide Jims with a university platform shows a profound disregard for survivors and for the principles of academic responsibility.

“Students at Abertay were right to be outraged. Allowing a group known for victim-blaming and extremist rhetoric into a university setting completely undermines survivor safety and respect.

“While we do not condone the graffiti, or any illegal behaviour, it is entirely understandable that students and members of the public felt anger and distress at seeing Jims legitimised within an academic environment.

“Their outrage reflects a wider concern that the voices of survivors are too often dismissed, while groups that seek to excuse or minimise sexual violence are being given space to spread their views.”

Dundee High rector slams ‘inappropriate’ graffiti but ‘supports right to protest’

High School of Dundee rector Lise Hudson says it was “deeply concerning” to see the graffiti appear on a wall at the school.

She said: “We understand that the graffiti is connected to strong feelings about a recent talk at Abertay University.

“While we fully recognise and support the right to protest and to express differing opinions on sensitive issues, it is vital that this is done in a lawful and constructive way.

“The graffiti has been reported to Police Scotland, and arrangements are being made for its removal as soon as possible.

“Our focus is always on supporting our pupils and staff, and on maintaining a safe, inclusive environment for everyone.”

Police Scotland says inquiries are at an early stage.

A spokesperson for Abertay University said: “We are aware of graffiti on some parts of campus and adjacent buildings and have taken steps to address this.

“The university is fully committed to safeguarding our staff and students and supporting anyone affected by gender-based violence, backed by our engagement in local and national initiatives such as the Equally Safe in Higher Education toolkit and 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, in addition to our online reporting site where anonymous disclosures can be made.

“The Jims speaker session was not approved by the senior management team and the group’s views do not reflect those of Abertay University.

“It is essential that anyone who has experienced rape or sexual abuse is able to speak out without fear of harassment, and we do not condone any actions which may prevent that.”