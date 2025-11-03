Perth Christmas lights: Stephen Mulhern and Cascada to star in switch-on event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Christmas lights: Stephen Mulhern and Cascada to star in switch-on event

The TV host and Evacuate the Dancefloor singer return to the city for the annual lights switch-on event.

By Ben MacDonald
Stephen Mulhern to host Perth's Christmas lights switch-on
Stephen Mulhern will host this year's event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Stephen Mulhern and dance superstars Cascada will help Perth kick off its Christmas celebrations during the annual lights switch-on weekend.

The free event will take place in the city centre on Saturday 22 and Sunday November 23.

Over the weekend, a mix of local and national acts will perform across three stages, located on Tay Street, King Edward Street and Mill Street.

The switch-on returns to Perth after fears over the impact of Storm Bert cancelled the 2024 event.

Cascada, whose hits include Everytime We Touch and the chart-topping Evacuate the Dancefloor, will perform on the main stage.

They will be followed by Stayin’ Alive, who have been performing the Bee Gees’ greatest hits for 30 years.

Lionel Vinyl will help Catchphrase host Mulhern entertain the crowds before Provost Xander McDade officially turns on the lights at 6.15pm.

A short firework display over the stunning River Tay will then kick off the evening’s entertainment.

Cascada return for a third time. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This is the second time Cascada has headlined Perth’s Christmas event, having performed in 2022.

The parade will not take place this year.

Highlights of Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on event

The event kicks off at midday on Saturday, with a packed programme of activities.

Highlights include performances by the Perth and District Pipe Band, 25th Dunblane Boys Brigade Bands and Methil Pipe Band.

The illuminated wildlife trail returns, and there will be appearances from the Cairngorm Reindeer and huskies as well as a haggis trail.

Entertainment on the main stage will begin at 2pm with performances from the Crom, UK Rock Show, Beats of Brazil and Unison Anthems.

The entertainment continues on Sunday with performances on two stages of entertainment in King Edward Street and Mill Street.

The Cakefest, and nativity and lantern parade make a return, with a silent disco at St Paul’s Church and the Christmas markets also taking place.

Stephen Mulhern will once again be joined by entertainer Lionel Vinyl. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Santa will also have a grotto at Horsecross Plaza. You will be able to meet him from:

  • Friday November 21 – 3pm to 7pm
  • Saturday November 22 – 12pm to 8pm
  • Sunday November 23 – 12pm to 6pm

Provost Xander McDade said: “This must be one of my favourite weekends of the year, when the city comes alive with festive spirit and people of all ages come together to celebrate Christmas.

“Once again, Perth is offering a fantastic programme of entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy, demonstrating Perth is where Christmas is made.”

More details of Perth’s Christmas Lights Switch-on event can be found on the Perth City and Towns website.

