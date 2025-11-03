Perth Christmas lights: Stephen Mulhern and Cascada to star in switch-on event

Stephen Mulhern and dance superstars Cascada will help Perth kick off its Christmas celebrations during the annual lights switch-on weekend.

The free event will take place in the city centre on Saturday 22 and Sunday November 23.

Over the weekend, a mix of local and national acts will perform across three stages, located on Tay Street, King Edward Street and Mill Street.

The switch-on returns to Perth after fears over the impact of Storm Bert cancelled the 2024 event.

Cascada, whose hits include Everytime We Touch and the chart-topping Evacuate the Dancefloor, will perform on the main stage.

They will be followed by Stayin’ Alive, who have been performing the Bee Gees’ greatest hits for 30 years.

Lionel Vinyl will help Catchphrase host Mulhern entertain the crowds before Provost Xander McDade officially turns on the lights at 6.15pm.

A short firework display over the stunning River Tay will then kick off the evening’s entertainment.

This is the second time Cascada has headlined Perth’s Christmas event, having performed in 2022.

The parade will not take place this year.

Highlights of Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on event

The event kicks off at midday on Saturday, with a packed programme of activities.

Highlights include performances by the Perth and District Pipe Band, 25th Dunblane Boys Brigade Bands and Methil Pipe Band.

The illuminated wildlife trail returns, and there will be appearances from the Cairngorm Reindeer and huskies as well as a haggis trail.

Entertainment on the main stage will begin at 2pm with performances from the Crom, UK Rock Show, Beats of Brazil and Unison Anthems.

The entertainment continues on Sunday with performances on two stages of entertainment in King Edward Street and Mill Street.

The Cakefest, and nativity and lantern parade make a return, with a silent disco at St Paul’s Church and the Christmas markets also taking place.

Santa will also have a grotto at Horsecross Plaza. You will be able to meet him from:

Friday November 21 – 3pm to 7pm

Saturday November 22 – 12pm to 8pm

Sunday November 23 – 12pm to 6pm

Provost Xander McDade said: “This must be one of my favourite weekends of the year, when the city comes alive with festive spirit and people of all ages come together to celebrate Christmas.

“Once again, Perth is offering a fantastic programme of entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy, demonstrating Perth is where Christmas is made.”

More details of Perth’s Christmas Lights Switch-on event can be found on the Perth City and Towns website.