EXCLUSIVE: Fife Council revokes £19k roof repair bill for each owner of Kirkcaldy flats

Fife Council has apologised to the owners of Ravenscraig flats for the distress caused.

Ravenscraig flat owner, Stewart Graham, outside the three landmark tower blocks. in Kirkcaldy.
Ravenscraig flat owner, Stewart Graham, outside the three landmark tower blocks. in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Fife Council has apologised while slashing almost £12,000 off the original roof repair bills given to dozens of residents of the Ravenscraig flats in Kirkcaldy.

Last month, the cash-strapped local authority issued each private owner in the landmark three tower blocks a five-figure demand to help pay for £4.8m roof repairs.

The Courier revealed in October that 90 private owners had each been billed nearly £19,000.

A meeting attended by around 50 residents had to be abandoned after flat owners vented their anger at the council officials present.

£4.88m to be spent on Ravenscraig flats repairs

Contractors are due to start work on the three roofs, costing £1.6m per block.

The council says the £4.8m repairs are necessary, while also admitting there have already been 76 previous repairs at Ravenscraig in the past five years.

Aerial view of the three tower blocks that make up Ravenscraig flats in Kirkcaldy.
Aerial view of the three tower blocks that make up Ravenscraig flats in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In a letter seen by the Courier, which was sent to the owners, John Mills, head of housing services, confirmed a review into the cost of the repairs had now been undertaken.

It said that the council was now confident of securing external grant funding that would allow the authority to cap bills at £7,000.

Owners will be required to pay the money back interest-free over the next five years at £116 per month.

Tenants will not have to pay a penny because Fife Council, as their landlord, will foot the bill.

The reduction has been given a cautious welcome by some owners.

However, some have warned that many may still struggle to meet the monthly payments unless the payback period is extended.

Fife Council’s handling of Kirkcaldy issue branded ‘shambolic’

Flat owner Stewart Graham said: “From the very start, Fife Council’s handling has been shambolic and a disgrace.

“Many owners have faced weeks of worry about whether they would lose their homes if they failed to meet the astronomical sum.

“I had to inform my tenant, a pensioner in her 70s who had been living happily in the property for over four years, that I would have to pass on the repairs bill.

Aerial view of one of the roof tops at Ravenscraig flats in Kirkcaldy.
Aerial view of one of the rooftops at Ravenscraig flats in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“She’s been worried sick that she’d be made homeless because she wouldn’t be able to meet the rent increase.

“The reduction is welcomed, but the council has serious questions to answer about how it has handled the whole repair issue.

“Why didn’t the council explore all of the possible options to cover the cost before it issued the original repair bills?

“It could have saved so much anguish and worry for many people.

“Furthermore, have they only explored these alternative funding options because residents stood up and spoke and The Courier brought it to light?

“Either way, the whole thing stinks and the repairs remain at £4.8m, which is an astronomical figure.”

Fellow owner, Robert Johnston, admits the £116 per month cost would still be a repayment many would struggle to make.

“Many fellow owners have already told me that they will struggle to find that sort of money every month,” said Mr Johnston.

“We are already saddled with factoring costand other one-off repairs.

The tower blocks, built in 1965, are one of Kirkcaldy's most recognisable landmarks.
The tower blocks, built in 1965, are one of Kirkcaldy’s most recognisable landmarks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Our fear now is what happens when something else needs fixing.

“People are already stretched to their limit.”

Apology for ‘unaffordable’ repair cost

Cllr Judy Hamilton, Fife Council housing spokesperson, said: “Unfortunately, the opportunity to apply for external funding was not identified before the original letters were issued.

“I’m sorry for the distress owners have felt as a result.

“High-rise properties present unique challenges, and I understand why the original costs were so high.

“However, a contribution of £19,000 is simply unaffordable for many homeowners.

“I’m pleased to confirm that the contribution has now been capped at £7,000 per household.

Kirkcaldy councillor, Judy Hamilton.
Kirkcaldy councillor, Judy Hamilton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Major projects like this often rely on a mix of funding sources, and officers have identified potential external funding opportunities.

“While we cannot apply until the new financial year, the council will carry this risk to relieve pressure on owners.

“Importantly, the reduced offer of £7,000 does not depend on the outcome of external funding.

“We remain committed to working with owners to ensure this project can proceed in a fair and manageable way.”

