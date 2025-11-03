Police probe after firework put through Kirkcaldy letterbox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe after firework put through Kirkcaldy letterbox

Emergency services were called to the Cairns Street area on Sunday evening.

By Finn Nixon & Andrew Robson
Cairns Street East in Kirkcaldy
Emergency services were called to Cairns Street East in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps

An investigation has been launched after a firework was put through a letterbox of a Kirkcaldy home.

Firefighters and police were called to a property on East Cairns Street at around 5.20pm on Sunday.

The incident caused no injuries, and the property was reportedly undamaged.

Three fire appliances were called to the scene.

Fire crews worked to clear smoke from the property.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Sunday, we received a report of a firework put through the letterbox of a property in the Cairns Street area of Kirkcaldy.

“Smoke caused was dealt with by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured. No damage was caused.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.31pm on Sunday to reports that a firework had been put through the letterbox of a property on Cairns Street in Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the area, and crews worked to clear smoke from the property.

“There were no casualties, and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”

