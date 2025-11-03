Police probe after firework put through Kirkcaldy letterbox

An investigation has been launched after a firework was put through a letterbox of a Kirkcaldy home.

Firefighters and police were called to a property on East Cairns Street at around 5.20pm on Sunday.

The incident caused no injuries, and the property was reportedly undamaged.

Three fire appliances were called to the scene.

Fire crews worked to clear smoke from the property.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Sunday, we received a report of a firework put through the letterbox of a property in the Cairns Street area of Kirkcaldy.

“Smoke caused was dealt with by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured. No damage was caused.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.31pm on Sunday to reports that a firework had been put through the letterbox of a property on Cairns Street in Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the area, and crews worked to clear smoke from the property.

“There were no casualties, and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”