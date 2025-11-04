Perthshire ex-council house to become holiday let, despite hot tub party fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire ex-council house to become holiday let, despite hot tub party fears

The Kinloch Rannoch homeowner said the hot tub could be turned off remotely since the manager lives 60 miles away in Auchterarder.

By Morag Lindsay
Allt Mor Crescent, Kinloch Rannoch
The hot tub holiday let application was for this street in Kinloch Rannoch. Image: Google Maps

The new owners of a former Kinloch Rannoch council house have won permission to turn it into a holiday let, complete with hot tub.

Neighbours protested against the application, saying they feared it would lead to rowdy late-night parties.

There were also questions about the time it would take the property manager to respond to any complaints, given she lives more than 60 miles away.

However, owner Maureen Morton persuaded Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee to grant a short-term let licence for the three-bed semi at 1 Allt Mor Crescent, Kinloch Rannoch.

And she promised the manager would be able to turn off the hot tub remotely if neighbours’ worst fears are realised.

Hot tub disruption ‘a sure-fire thing’ say Kinloch Rannoch residents

A number of Kinloch Rannoch residents objected to the licence application.

They included Moray and Samantha MacFarlane, who attended the meeting in Perth to raise their concerns in person.

Semi-detached former council houses in Kinloch Rannoch
Holiday-makers will be able to enjoy a hit tub at the Kinloch Rannoch property. Image: Google Maps

Mrs MacFarlane said the addition of a hot tub was a particular worry for residents.

“We feel it’s not marketing it towards old people and families,” she said.

“A certain type of booking are going to be attracted to that property.

“Disruption is not going to be a question, it’s going to be a sure-fire thing.”

Mrs MacFarlane said the scheme was not appropriate for a close-knit residential area.

Glass of red wine on side of steaming hot tub
The Kinloch Rannoch neighbours said a hot tub would attract a particular type of visitor. Image: Shutterstock

“If it was a neighbour you could go round and say ‘Hi Brenda, could you keep it down, it’s 10 o’clock’,” she added.

“Because they’re on holiday, their general outlook and respect for the neighbourhood is not going to be the same.”

Kinloch Rannoch hot tub holiday let manager lives in Auchterarder

Applicant Mrs Morton also addressed the committee remotely.

She said residents would be given contact details for a neighbour, who will act as day-to-day manager.

She will also be available round-the-clock to respond to any complaints.

However, under questioning from committee convener Mike Williamson, it emerged that the “neighbour” is the former owner of the house, who now lives more than 60 miles away in Auchterarder.

Mike Williamson in blue suit speaking at public event
Councillor Mike Williamson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Another committee member Carol Mair questioned Mrs Morton’s claim that the manager could be there in 75 minutes to deal with any issues, especially on winter roads.

Mrs Morton stressed that occupants would be required to keep quiet hours between 10pm-8am, and said the hot tub can be turned off remotely.

And she insisted she and her husband David were sympathetic to the neighbours.

“We love Loch Rannoch and Kinloch Rannoch,” she said.

“We have been coming up here on holiday for nearly 40 years. So we are very cognisant of the area and we want to support it. We want to support the local economy.”

Council consulting on impact of short-term lets on Perthshire communities

Following discussion, four members of the committee voted to approve the licence with a 10pm cut off for the hot tub, and four voted for a 9pm cut-off.

The 10pm option was carried on the casting vote of the convener.

• Perth and Kinross Council is currently consulting the public on a proposed short-term let control area for parts of Perthshire.

It’s the second time the council has considered the proposal.

More from News

Connor Sangster
Arbroath paedophile racks up third indecent images conviction in as many years
ProMo plans would see a major transformation of the former M&Co building in Montrose town centre. Image: Crawford Architecture
Montrose locals react as ‘amazing’ town centre bowling alley, shops, café and flats plans…
Happas Canine Centre near Forfar continues to house 25 bull-breed dogs without a licence. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Angus XL Bully sanctuary charity generated six-figure income last year
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Graphics for Laura's debate on fireworks displays in Dundee Picture shows; Graphic to go with Laura's debate on fireworks displays in Dundee. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; Unknown
Debate: Should an official fireworks display return to Dundee?
Manzil restaurant exterior
Perth's oldest Indian restaurant family quash closure rumours and reveal move to new premises
2
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Sam Eljamel.
Did disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel experiment on patients?
Crieff stalwart Ewan MacLean has died at 71. Image: MacLean family.
Crieff Highland Gathering mourns 'gentle giant' Ewan MacLean after 41 years' service
Courier journalist Poppy Watson headed to Camperdown Country Park after reports of neglect. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
New photos reveal neglect at Camperdown - what can be done to fix the…
Connor Smith
Trainee who threw away career in drunken night at Fife police college is sentenced
A car showroom.
World buffet restaurant for empty Dundee car showroom gets green-light

Conversation