Perthshire ex-council house to become holiday let, despite hot tub party fears

The new owners of a former Kinloch Rannoch council house have won permission to turn it into a holiday let, complete with hot tub.

Neighbours protested against the application, saying they feared it would lead to rowdy late-night parties.

There were also questions about the time it would take the property manager to respond to any complaints, given she lives more than 60 miles away.

However, owner Maureen Morton persuaded Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee to grant a short-term let licence for the three-bed semi at 1 Allt Mor Crescent, Kinloch Rannoch.

And she promised the manager would be able to turn off the hot tub remotely if neighbours’ worst fears are realised.

Hot tub disruption ‘a sure-fire thing’ say Kinloch Rannoch residents

A number of Kinloch Rannoch residents objected to the licence application.

They included Moray and Samantha MacFarlane, who attended the meeting in Perth to raise their concerns in person.

Mrs MacFarlane said the addition of a hot tub was a particular worry for residents.

“We feel it’s not marketing it towards old people and families,” she said.

“A certain type of booking are going to be attracted to that property.

“Disruption is not going to be a question, it’s going to be a sure-fire thing.”

Mrs MacFarlane said the scheme was not appropriate for a close-knit residential area.

“If it was a neighbour you could go round and say ‘Hi Brenda, could you keep it down, it’s 10 o’clock’,” she added.

“Because they’re on holiday, their general outlook and respect for the neighbourhood is not going to be the same.”

Kinloch Rannoch hot tub holiday let manager lives in Auchterarder

Applicant Mrs Morton also addressed the committee remotely.

She said residents would be given contact details for a neighbour, who will act as day-to-day manager.

She will also be available round-the-clock to respond to any complaints.

However, under questioning from committee convener Mike Williamson, it emerged that the “neighbour” is the former owner of the house, who now lives more than 60 miles away in Auchterarder.

Another committee member Carol Mair questioned Mrs Morton’s claim that the manager could be there in 75 minutes to deal with any issues, especially on winter roads.

Mrs Morton stressed that occupants would be required to keep quiet hours between 10pm-8am, and said the hot tub can be turned off remotely.

And she insisted she and her husband David were sympathetic to the neighbours.

“We love Loch Rannoch and Kinloch Rannoch,” she said.

“We have been coming up here on holiday for nearly 40 years. So we are very cognisant of the area and we want to support it. We want to support the local economy.”

Council consulting on impact of short-term lets on Perthshire communities

Following discussion, four members of the committee voted to approve the licence with a 10pm cut off for the hot tub, and four voted for a 9pm cut-off.

The 10pm option was carried on the casting vote of the convener.

• Perth and Kinross Council is currently consulting the public on a proposed short-term let control area for parts of Perthshire.

It’s the second time the council has considered the proposal.