Debate: Should an official fireworks display return to Dundee?

It has been more than five years since Dundee last held an official fireworks display for Bonfire Night.

Gone are the days when the city council would host displays at both Baxter Park and Lochee Park.

These attracted thousands of people and locals were able to enjoy spectacular displays with a different theme each year.

Dundee City Council cancelled the fireworks events in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in 2022 councillors agreed to scrap the displays all together due to public safety concerns.

Legislation introduced following the Manchester Arena terror attack required the council to consider how best to keep the public safe at large-scale events.

An inspection of Lochee Park gave the venue the all clear but significant issues around the entry and exit points at Baxter Park in the event of an emergency were raised.

Calls for Dundee fireworks display return

In the years since, calls have been made for an official fireworks display to return to Dundee to no avail.

Earlier this year, Liberal Democrat councillor Daniel Coleman suggested introducing a “drone show” as a modern-day alternative to a fireworks display in the city.

However, this too was ruled out, with Councillor Steven Rome – convener of the council’s economic committee – saying all events funding had been allocated to this year’s Christmas celebrations.

This includes a Santa Dash and the return of a 40ft Christmas tree to City Square.

