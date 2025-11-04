Debate: Should an official fireworks display return to Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Should an official fireworks display return to Dundee?

There has not been an official fireworks display in Dundee since 2019, do you think one should return? Have your say in our comments section below and our Dundee are editor will respond between 11am-noon on Wednesday.

By Laura Devlin
It has been more than five years since Dundee last held an official fireworks display for Bonfire Night.

Gone are the days when the city council would host displays at both Baxter Park and Lochee Park.

These attracted thousands of people and locals were able to enjoy spectacular displays with a different theme each year.

Dundee City Council cancelled the fireworks events in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in 2022 councillors agreed to scrap the displays all together due to public safety concerns.

Legislation introduced following the Manchester Arena terror attack required the council to consider how best to keep the public safe at large-scale events.

An inspection of Lochee Park gave the venue the all clear but significant issues around the entry and exit points at Baxter Park in the event of an emergency were raised.

Calls for Dundee fireworks display return

In the years since, calls have been made for an official fireworks display to return to Dundee to no avail.

Earlier this year, Liberal Democrat councillor Daniel Coleman suggested introducing a “drone show” as a modern-day alternative to a fireworks display in the city.

However, this too was ruled out, with Councillor Steven Rome – convener of the council’s economic committee – saying all events funding had been allocated to this year’s Christmas celebrations.

This includes a Santa Dash and the return of a 40ft Christmas tree to City Square.

What do you think?

Should Dundee City Council commit to the return of an official fireworks display?

Have your say in our comments section below and our Dundee area editor will respond between 11am-12pm on Wednesday. 

Is Dundee missing an official fireworks display? Image: DC Thomson
Is Dundee missing an official fireworks display? Image: DC Thomson
Is Dundee missing an official fireworks display? Image: DC Thomson
Is Dundee missing an official fireworks display? Image: DC Thomson
Is Dundee missing an official fireworks display? Image: DC Thomson
