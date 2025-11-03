The Jacksons to headline Brechin’s first music festival Summer’s End Angus

The Jacksons have been named as the Sunday night headliner for a music festival being held in Brechin.

Jackie and Marlon Jackson, who have performed as part of the family act since the 1960s, will close Summer’s End Angus in August.

It will be their only appearance in Scotland in 2026, and their first visit to the country in two years.

The first Summer’s End Angus will be held at Brechin Showground from Friday August 14 to Sunday August 16.

Among the acts already confirmed are Judge Jules, The Feeling, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Skerryvore, Gok Wan and George Bowie.

More than 40 acts are expected to perform across three stages over the weekend.

The festival’s founder and director, Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill, is looking forward to welcoming the iconic family to the area.

She said: “We couldn’t be prouder to welcome The Jacksons to Angus.

“This is not nostalgia, it’s music royalty.

“The line-up for the weekend is our statement – real music, real moments, and a global stage with a very distinctly Scottish backbone.

“If you’ve ever wondered whether to come to a festival, this is your moment.”

More than 1,000 tickets have already been snapped up for the festival, with ultra early-bird tickets sold out and another early-bird sale set to follow.

Tickets for the weekend start at £55 per day for adults, with children’s tickets costing £18 a day.

Children under the age of five can enter the festival for free.

Tickets can be purchased through the Summer’s End Angus website.