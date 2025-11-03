Drivers warned of M90 and overnight Queensferry Crossing closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers warned of M90 and overnight Queensferry Crossing closures

Diversion barriers are being serviced at both sides of the bridge this week.

By Finn Nixon
Queensferry Crossing
Queensferry Crossing, one of the bridges in and out of Fife. Image: Suppl;ied

Drivers using the Queensferry Crossing have been warned to expect diversions due to three nights of roadworks near the bridge.

Routine servicing and maintenance of the bridge’s automated barriers will be carried out over four nights later this week.

The barriers are used to divert traffic onto the nearby Forth Road Bridge during severe weather conditions or other incidents.

All lane closures will be put in place between 10pm and 5am the next day.

Northbound lanes of the M90 will be closed at Junction 1B at Ferrytoll in Fife on Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Traffic will be diverted down the Ferrytoll off-slip and back onto the Queensferry Crossing.

The crossing will then be shut in both directions between the Queensferry and Scotstoun junctions on Friday night.

During the closures, southbound traffic will be diverted onto Forth Road Bridge (A90).

It is usually restricted to buses and taxis.

Queensferry Crossing to close for four hours

Between 12am and 4am on Sunday, BEAR Scotland has said it will then carry out a “full practice deployment” of the diversion system.

Traffic will again be diverted onto Forth Road Bridge during these times.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s manager of South East Unit Bridges, said: “The automated barrier system on the M90 significantly reduces the time it takes to open a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, should the Queensferry Crossing need to close for any reason.

“These overnight closures will allow us to test the system and identify and address any issues so that it is ready to be used if required this winter.

“It is important that road users comply with red X signs above the carriageway when these appear.

“The diversion route cannot be opened until traffic on the motorway has stopped.

“If there are red X signs above all lanes, you must come to a stop.”

