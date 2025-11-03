Drivers warned of M90 and overnight Queensferry Crossing closures

Drivers using the Queensferry Crossing have been warned to expect diversions due to three nights of roadworks near the bridge.

Routine servicing and maintenance of the bridge’s automated barriers will be carried out over four nights later this week.

The barriers are used to divert traffic onto the nearby Forth Road Bridge during severe weather conditions or other incidents.

All lane closures will be put in place between 10pm and 5am the next day.

Northbound lanes of the M90 will be closed at Junction 1B at Ferrytoll in Fife on Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Traffic will be diverted down the Ferrytoll off-slip and back onto the Queensferry Crossing.

The crossing will then be shut in both directions between the Queensferry and Scotstoun junctions on Friday night.

During the closures, southbound traffic will be diverted onto Forth Road Bridge (A90).

It is usually restricted to buses and taxis.

Queensferry Crossing to close for four hours

Between 12am and 4am on Sunday, BEAR Scotland has said it will then carry out a “full practice deployment” of the diversion system.

Traffic will again be diverted onto Forth Road Bridge during these times.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s manager of South East Unit Bridges, said: “The automated barrier system on the M90 significantly reduces the time it takes to open a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, should the Queensferry Crossing need to close for any reason.

“These overnight closures will allow us to test the system and identify and address any issues so that it is ready to be used if required this winter.

“It is important that road users comply with red X signs above the carriageway when these appear.

“The diversion route cannot be opened until traffic on the motorway has stopped.

“If there are red X signs above all lanes, you must come to a stop.”