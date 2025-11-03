Staff at Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline evacuated due to fire in building

Firefighters spent more than two hours at Amazon’s fulfilment centre on the outskirts of Dunfermline after a blaze inside the building.

Crews from Dunfermline and Lochgelly were initially dispatched to the depot in Amazon Way on Sunday afternoon.

Two crews were sent to the scene just after 1pm, with additional resources later deployed to the incident.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to tackle the fire before thermal imaging cameras were used at the locus.

Amazon confirmed the building was evacuated during the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm there was a fire at our Dunfermline site yesterday afternoon.

“Safety is our top priority, and all employees were safely evacuated.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “We received a report of a fire within a building at 1.07pm.

“Two appliances were initially mobilised to the scene, which increased to four.

“We received the stop message at 3.27 pm.

“Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, and thermal imaging cameras at the scene.”