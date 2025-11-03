‘Shocking’ Stirling public transport must improve, say residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Shocking’ Stirling public transport must improve, say residents

Locals said rural buses were "infrequent, expensive, and sometimes non-existent."

By Alex Watson
Stirling Council has promised to consider integrated bus ticketing options after public feedback. Image: Stirling Council
People living in the Stirling Council area want “shocking” local bus services to improve, according to a new council report.

Residents responding to two surveys raised concerns about public transport across Stirling and its surrounding villages, including reliability, frequency, ticket prices, and rural services.

Some also argued that better buses should be prioritised over new cycle lanes, and called the council’s stance on driving “anti-car” and “totalitarian.”

More than 1,070 responses were received from members of the public between May 30 and July 31.

This consultation feedback has been incorporated into the final draft of Stirling Council’s sustainable mobility strategy (SMS), which aims to reduce transport emissions in and around Stirling, supporting the Scottish Government’s push towards net zero.

The survey findings were presented at a meeting of the council’s Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee on Monday.

What do locals think about public transport in and around Stirling?

The report, prepared by Stirling Council officers, said the issue of public transport “dominated” SMS survey feedback.

It went on: “Many respondents described current bus provision as poor, sporadic, or ‘shocking’ with particular concern for rural communities where services are infrequent, expensive, and sometimes non-existent.”

Rural residents want more direct and circular bus routes that do not have to start or end in Stirling city centre. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

It was noted that “frequent” complaints had been made about “unreliable, infrequent, or non-existent buses in rural areas and specific villages such as Fallin, Aberfoyle, Killearn, Croftamie, Throsk, and Fintry.”

In response, council officers pledged to amend the strategy to “place stronger emphasis on the council’s influence over public transport, including a commitment to review integrated ticketing options.”

They also committed to a “greater focus on cross-connectivity.”

What changes to bus services are Stirling residents calling for?

Some of the suggested improvements to bus services taken from the council survey responses included:

What about trains?

As The Courier reported in May, a new rail link, serving the Bannockburn and Cowie communities, was proposed as part of the draft SMS.

Similar plans for a south Stirling train station have been discussed for around two decades.

And while some SMS survey respondents were in support of the idea, others “felt resources would be better spent on improving existing bus services.”

The active travel path outside Stirling’s railway station. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

What about cycle paths?

In a similar vein, the council’s report said many respondents “felt that public transport should be prioritised over cycling infrastructure to benefit a wider range of people.”

Stirling’s active travel routes, for cyclists, pedestrians and wheelchair users, have proven unpopular with some residents, partly due to traffic disruption during construction.

Some also claim the existing bike paths are not used.

However, there was “strong support for improving pedestrian and cyclist safety.”

‘Anti-car’ claim

The SMS’s focus on active travel aims to encourage people to leave their cars at home in favour of public transport, cycling, walking or wheeling.

But some Stirling and Stirlingshire locals stated that they were unable to do so for legitimate reasons.

The SMS report said: “A number of respondents raised concerns about the impact on car users, arguing that the plans restrict choice and do not account for those who need to drive due to age, disability, family needs or shopping requirements.

“Some felt the approach was too ‘totalitarian’ or anti-car.”

During Monday’s committee meeting, Rachel Nunn, Conservative councillor for Stirling North, said the council should actively “motivate” and “incentivise” people to travel sustainably, arguing that simply encouraging that kind of change is ineffective.

Nonetheless, the committee agreed to approve the latest draft of the sustainable mobility strategy.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

