‘Shocking’ Stirling public transport must improve, say residents

People living in the Stirling Council area want “shocking” local bus services to improve, according to a new council report.

Residents responding to two surveys raised concerns about public transport across Stirling and its surrounding villages, including reliability, frequency, ticket prices, and rural services.

Some also argued that better buses should be prioritised over new cycle lanes, and called the council’s stance on driving “anti-car” and “totalitarian.”

More than 1,070 responses were received from members of the public between May 30 and July 31.

This consultation feedback has been incorporated into the final draft of Stirling Council’s sustainable mobility strategy (SMS), which aims to reduce transport emissions in and around Stirling, supporting the Scottish Government’s push towards net zero.

The survey findings were presented at a meeting of the council’s Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee on Monday.

What do locals think about public transport in and around Stirling?

The report, prepared by Stirling Council officers, said the issue of public transport “dominated” SMS survey feedback.

It went on: “Many respondents described current bus provision as poor, sporadic, or ‘shocking’ with particular concern for rural communities where services are infrequent, expensive, and sometimes non-existent.”

It was noted that “frequent” complaints had been made about “unreliable, infrequent, or non-existent buses in rural areas and specific villages such as Fallin, Aberfoyle, Killearn, Croftamie, Throsk, and Fintry.”

In response, council officers pledged to amend the strategy to “place stronger emphasis on the council’s influence over public transport, including a commitment to review integrated ticketing options.”

They also committed to a “greater focus on cross-connectivity.”

What changes to bus services are Stirling residents calling for?

Some of the suggested improvements to bus services taken from the council survey responses included:

More direct and circular routes between villages and towns

Integrated ticketing system

Subsidised fares

Free bus travel

Better accessibility for people with mobility issues

Better connections to hospitals and health centres

Allowing bikes on buses

What about trains?

As The Courier reported in May, a new rail link, serving the Bannockburn and Cowie communities, was proposed as part of the draft SMS.

Similar plans for a south Stirling train station have been discussed for around two decades.

And while some SMS survey respondents were in support of the idea, others “felt resources would be better spent on improving existing bus services.”

What about cycle paths?

In a similar vein, the council’s report said many respondents “felt that public transport should be prioritised over cycling infrastructure to benefit a wider range of people.”

Stirling’s active travel routes, for cyclists, pedestrians and wheelchair users, have proven unpopular with some residents, partly due to traffic disruption during construction.

Some also claim the existing bike paths are not used.

However, there was “strong support for improving pedestrian and cyclist safety.”

‘Anti-car’ claim

The SMS’s focus on active travel aims to encourage people to leave their cars at home in favour of public transport, cycling, walking or wheeling.

But some Stirling and Stirlingshire locals stated that they were unable to do so for legitimate reasons.

The SMS report said: “A number of respondents raised concerns about the impact on car users, arguing that the plans restrict choice and do not account for those who need to drive due to age, disability, family needs or shopping requirements.

“Some felt the approach was too ‘totalitarian’ or anti-car.”

During Monday’s committee meeting, Rachel Nunn, Conservative councillor for Stirling North, said the council should actively “motivate” and “incentivise” people to travel sustainably, arguing that simply encouraging that kind of change is ineffective.

Nonetheless, the committee agreed to approve the latest draft of the sustainable mobility strategy.

